Saturday 25 April, 2020
From smartphone photography to live concerts - here are some online events to check out this weekend

With people being asked to stay indoors, many entertainment and fitness companies are hosting events online.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 25 Apr 2020, 9:30 AM
22 minutes ago 2,046 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5083126

WE’RE HEADING INTO another weekend in Ireland with restrictions on movement in place in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

So, with another few weeks ahead of us of the nation being asked to stay at home, we’ve compiled a list of some online events that people can take part in. 

Online concert

90435417 Gavin James Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

iRadio, Beat and RedFM are teaming up this weekend to present a live-streamed concert in aid of heroes-aid.com

Heroes-Aid is a newly established non-profit organisation with a goal of raising funds to provide practical supports, such as PPE and other resources to help keep Ireland’s healthcare staff safe during the Covid-19 crisis. 

Artists performing in the event include Gavin James, Keywest and John Gibbons. 

The event will be streamed across the three radio station websites from 7-9pm tomorrow. 

Museum tour 

90364133 Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

‘Reflections on Resilience’ is a new online gallery, which has been curated by the National Museum of Ireland in response to the Covid-19 crisis. 

The online gallery is now on display on the Museum’s website and features a range of objects and specimens from its collection, that demonstrate our reflective resilience in the face of challenges, both from an Irish and global perspective. 

Photography workshop

shutterstock_758928547 Source: Shutterstock/El Nariz

The Gallery of Photography Ireland is running an online workshop on smartphone photography skills, in support of the ISPCC Childline charity.

Fine art and smartphone photographer Brendan Ó Sé will run the event on Zoom at 4pm this afternoon. 

People can sign up to the event by making a single donation to the ISPCC on its website and include the title ‘smartphone workshop’ in the donation. People are then being asked to forward the confirmation receipt from the ISPCC to info@galleryofphotography.ie to receive the full workshop details. 

More information on the event can be found here

Irish content library

shutterstock_1434018467 Source: Shutterstock/Daniel jakulovic

EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum, has developed a ‘Stay At Home Library’, curated especially for older people abroad who are cocooning at home. 

Featuring Irish documentaries, dramas, music, podcasts, sporting highlights and more, EPIC says this is an online resource curated to bring “a real taste of Ireland to anyone who loves the country or culture”. 

The online library can be found here

Lockdown radio

FB_IMG_1587730191060 Source: Lost Art

Lost Art is a music podcast based around Spotify playlists. The hosts find songs and compile them into themed mixtapes, which they then discuss on the show. 

Tonight at 9pm, the hosts will be going live with ‘Lost Art Lockdown Radio’, which will have an 80s music theme. 

The link for tonight’s event will be posted on the Facebook page here

Local history

shutterstock_322065548 Monument of Daniel O'Connell on O'Connell Street in Dublin Source: Shutterstock/Leonid Andronov

Dublin City Council is urging everyone to learn about the history on their own doorstep. 

“While #stayathome is in force lots of people are getting to spend more time in their own local area. As you stroll around your 2km zone, you may not know that you’re surrounded by history and heritage, in the streets and buildings that make up our city and suburbs,” the council says. 

From live Facebook talks on the history of street names and places, to illustrated videos about the statues on O’Connell Street, Dublin City Counil has created a programme of content about the history of the capital. 

Information is available about the programme here

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

