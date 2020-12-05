#Open journalism No news is bad news

Event Guide: Some online and real-world things to do over the next while

With the country now under Level 3 restrictions, some events are moving offline.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 5 Dec 2020, 9:30 AM
AS THE COUNTRY opens back up and the Christmas festivities begin, there are a lot of online and in-person events taking place over the coming days and weeks. 

Here’s a sample of a few things taking place around the country over the next while.  

Online concert for John Lennon’s 40th anniversary

picture-kinlan-photography File image of Andrea Corr. Source: RTÉ

It has almost been 40 years since John Lennon died, and to mark the anniversary the RTÉ Concert Orchestra has a tribute concert lined up for next Friday, 11 December.

Featuring Andrea Corr, Jerry Fish, James Vincent McMorrow, Liam Ó Maonlaí and Faye O’Rourke, the concert will be streamed online and broadcast on RTÉ Lyric FM. 

Christmas-related events 

shutterstock_1203914569 Source: Shutterstock/franz12

There are plenty of Christmassy events taking place over the next while. In Kildare, the Celbridge Manor Christmas Food Fair is taking place tomorrow and next Sunday from 11am with plenty of local food suppliers showcasing their goods.

The Wicklow Christmas Market also kicked off from yesterday and will be taking place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday every week up to 22 December.

The Lighthouse Cinema in Smithfield has reopened its doors and is screening some festive favourites over the next while including The Muppet Christmas Carol, It’s a Wonderful Life, Home Alone and Elf. Visit the website for times and booking details.  

There are also a few drive-in cinema experiences cropping up around Ireland, with the Pavilions Shopping Centre in Dublin holding screenings today and tomorrow.

Museums and galleries

national gallery 211 The National Gallery in Dublin after it reopened in July this year. Source: Sam Boal

Some museums and other cultural facilities also opened their doors again this week after the country entered Level 3 restrictions. 

The National Gallery in Dublin, the Little Museum of Dublin, the Hugh Lane Gallery and EPIC: The Irish Emigration Museum all reopened to visitors in recent days. 

The Jeanie Johnston ship in the Dublin docklands also reopened yesterday. Visitors can experience a 50-minute tour around the replica of the famous ship to learn more about its history.

The Cork Public Museum also reopened its doors this week.

Oscar Wilde house tour 

shutterstock_1806411820 File image of the Oscar Wilde House in Dublin. Source: Shutterstock/Marco Fine

On 16 December, the Oscar Wilde House in Dublin will hold a virtual tour of the house with a talk on the Wilde family. 

There will be music and poetry recitals along with a Q&A session. The event will be available to people who registered for 28 days afterwards, so there’s plenty of time to catch up if you miss it live. 

Registration costs €10 and it will take place at 7pm on 16 December. Here is the Facebook event page and click here to register for the event through Zoom. 

O Holy Night concert in aid of the Galway Simon Community 

Soprano singer from Galway Helen Hancock will perform at a virtual evening of opera, chamber music and festive favourites in aid of the Galway Simon Community. 

The performance will feature the music of artists like Handel, Back and Mozart, along with a host of Christmas songs.

The virtual event will begin at 7.30pm tonight and will be available to view back for seven days with the link. Tickets cost €10 and can be purchased here. All proceeds will go towards the charity. 

