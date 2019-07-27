Event Guide: Heading out? Here's what is happening around the country this weekend

THE WEEKEND HAS returned and hopefully you have some time off to head to an exciting event somewhere around the country.

From scarecrow festivals to air displays, there is certainly no shortage of activities to keep everyone occupied for the next two days.

WICKLOW

Name: Bray Air Display

When: Today and tomorrow

What: Head to Bray this weekend if you want to see various air displays and vintage aircrafts showcasing their acrobatic skills.

This free to attend two-day event has something for the whole family. There is a funfair by the sea, an outdoor food village and a helicopter ride over Bray Head. Events kick off from noon each day followed by the air show at 3pm.

For more information, check out their website.

Bray Air Display 2017. Source: RollingNews.ie

SLIGO

Name: Hagstravaganza

When: Today and tomorrow

What: This is one for the budding brewers out there, or those who like to pretend they understand the difference between regular and craft beers.

This is the fifth anniversary of the festival run by the White Hag Brewery in Ballymote, Co Sligo. It promises a pub crawl, live music and local food from around the county.

Pressure Drop, The Garden Brewery and Sierra Nevada are just some of the brewers from across the globe who will be represented at the festival.

Any profits from the event will be donated to a local Sligo charity.

Visit the website for ticket details.

Breweries from around the world will be represented in Sligo this weekend. Source: Shutterstock/IntoTheWorld

MAYO

Name: Reek Sunday

When: Tomorrow

What: The annual pilgrimage on Croagh Patrick, Co Mayo takes place tomorrow. Thousands of people scale the mountain every year for the pilgrimage which takes place on the last Sunday of July.

Some choose to do the climb in their bare feet. The Order of Malta has warned participants to take necessary precautions such as bringing food and water and taking extra care with children on the climb.

The full advice on staying safe on the climb can be found here.

Croagh Patrick, Co Mayo. Source: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

DUBLIN

Name: Malahide Has It

When: Continuing today and tomorrow

What: Now in its 11th year, this Dublin festival is a highlight for locals and tourists alike.

Restaurants from the area will be showcasing their food on Malahide Green from 12pm today. There will be an inflatable village for children to enjoy along with face paint, balloon models and musicians.

Events will continue tomorrow and live music on New Street will be available for all to enjoy for free.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Malahide, Co Dublin. Source: Shutterstock/abd

LAOIS

Name: Durrow Scarecrow Festival

When: Starting tomorrow

What: Returning for its 10th year running, this festival is really bringing some hay fever to the Laois town of Durrow.

If you don’t want to partake in the scarecrow championship, there are a host of other activities to get started with tomorrow.

Kids’ entertainment, an arts and craft exhibition and a food and craft fair are just some of the options kicking off tomorrow.

For more details, check out the website.

Pope scarecrow from the 2018 Durrow Scarecrow Festival. Source: RollingNews/Eamonn Farrell

DONEGAL

Name: Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival

When: Starting today

What: This festival in Dungloe has been running for 52 years and is still going strong. It has a variety of events focusing on local traditions and culture.

Surrounded by the stunning background of the Northern Headlands, music will be provided throughout the weekend and continuing into the week.

There will also be street food, a carnival and a gala ball before the main event to crown a new Mary of Dungloe for 2019 on 4 August.

See the full brochure of events on their website.

Enjoy some street food as The Mary From Dungloe Festival kicks off in Donegal. Source: Shutterstock/Gumpanat

Name: Carlow Garden Festival

When: Starting today

What: This exciting event for the garden-lovers out there welcomes everyone from novices to connoisseurs of any age to head to Carlow Town this weekend.

Nineteen gardeners from across Ireland and the UK will be giving workshops and talks throughout the festival.

There will be garden tours, Q&A sessions and garden lunches all on Carlow’s Garden Trail to enjoy.

For more details on the events and prices, check out the website.

Enjoy some gardens in Carlow this weekend. Source: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com

ROSCOMMON

Name: Rooskey Heritage Festival

When: Continuing today and tomorrow

What: This festival features a host of activities to draw you into the village of Rooskey, Co Roscommon.

A whole host of activities including a food and craft village, bouncy castles, a pet farm and river activities such as boat trips and kayaking will be available to enjoy over the weekend.

There will also be music available on both nights, with country star Jimmy Buckley performing tonight at 9pm and the band Late Nite Radio at 8pm tomorrow.

Visit the website for more information.

A river cruiser in Rooskey, Co Roscommon. Source: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland