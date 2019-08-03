Event Guide: It's the August bank holiday weekend - here's what is going on

Go Medieval this weekend in Youghal.

THE AUGUST BANK holiday weekend has finally arrived and there are no shortage of events around the country to keep you busy.

Whether you want to rock out to country music or attend a boat party, the world is your oyster for the next few days.

DUBLIN

Name: Beatyard

When: Today and tomorrow

What: What could be better than a bank holiday weekend in Dún Laoghaire? Beatyard has everything from music and drinks to a family rave to keep everybody satisfied.

This family friendly festival has areas for children, gaming and for those who want a bit more adventure, a boat party that takes place twice each day.

Gates open at 12pm and ticket prices range from €5-€99. Visit the website for full details.

Dún Laoghaire East Pier in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews

Name: Summer Sundays on College Green

When: Tomorrow

What: The last day of opening up College Green to pedestrians takes place tomorrow. Three other traffic-free have taken place over the past few weeks

These pedestrian days have been established in an attempt to show what the area would be like without any vehicles.

From 12pm to 4pm, there will be entertainment from performance artists such as stilt walkers, jugglers and mime artists.

Visit the event page for more details.

Pedestrians in College Green. Source: Sam Boal

WESTMEATH

Name: Ballymore Country Music Festival

When: Monday

What: One for the country fans, this event has a massive lineup of performances alongside the main act Nathan Carter.

Other acts include Michael English, Johnny Brady and Cliona Hagan. There will be no shortage of dancing either throughout the day and into the night.

Gates open at 12pm and there is free parking on site.

Tickets cost €25 and can be bought online or at the door.

Nathan Carter will be headlining at Ballymore Country Music Festival this weekend. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

OFFALY

Name: Birr Vintage Week & Arts Festival

When: Continuing today and tomorrow

What: Officially being launched tomorrow, this event has something to keep the whole family entertained.

The vintage parade will take place tomorrow with everything from vintage cars and tractors to a horse and cart. A food and craft fair will be on from 10am to 6pm across the weekend with a huge range of arts, crafts and cuisine.

Look up to the skies on Monday as the Birr air show will be showcasing jets, historic planes and aerobatic display teams for all to enjoy.

For more information, check out the brochure.

Vintage tractors, cars and bikes will be on parade this weekend in Birr. Source: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

CORK

Name: Youghal Medieval Festival

When: Tomorrow

What: Get your tunics out of the wardrobe to celebrate the 13th annual Medieval festival in the stunning seaside town of Youghal.

Taking place from 12pm to 6pm, there will be Medieval actors showing how people lived at that time, an archaeological dig for kids and a blacksmith over the course of the day.

Check out the brochure for full details on the event.

Get your Medieval fix this weekend in Youghal. Source: Shutterstock/matimix

WATERFORD

Name: All Together Now

When: Continuing today and tomorrow

What: Tickets for this exciting festival in the stunning Curraghmore Estate are sold out, but those lucky enough to be heading along are in for a treat.

Acts performing during the weekend include The National, Patti Smith and Father John Misty.

Now in its second year, this event focuses on sustainability and being environmentally friendly. They encourage people to use public transport or share lifts to get there and to not dump camping equipment after it ends.

For further details, visit their website.

Source: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia

Name: Spraoi International Street Arts Festival

When: Continuing today and tomorrow

What: This free festival in Waterford City brings a whole host of activities to the table, with everything from music and a parade to fantastic street performers.

The parade at 9.30pm on Sunday promises to unleash a psychedelic creation onto the streets and quays, making this one weekend not to miss.

Street art and performances are a huge aspect of the weekend with different groups demonstrating their talents across the street.

Check out the brochure for full details on the event.

Witness a variety of street performers this weekend in Waterford. Source: Shutterstock/Daniele Pietrobelli

KERRY

Name: Cahersiveen Festival of Music and Arts

When: Continuing today and tomorrow

What: This bank holiday treat in Co Kerry is running for the 24th time and will see a whole host of different activities to keep people occupied.

Busking competitions, dark sky watches and live music from an array of performers are all part of the package for those who take a trip down south this weekend.

The Blizzards are taking to the main stage on Saturday night and Michael English on Sunday.

For more details on events, check out the full programme.

The Blizzards will be headlining in Cahersiveen this weekend. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland