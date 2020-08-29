This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Event Guide: From constellations to livestreamed theatre - 5 online and real-world things to do this weekend

Whether you’re looking for something to do online or in person, we have you covered for some fun this weekend.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 29 Aug 2020, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 5,806 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5186878

AFTER MONTHS OF online-only events, organisers are slowly starting to return to physical spaces to host events in Dublin and around the country.

Most events will look a little different to usual, with social distancing measures in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Online events are still widely available, and offer a way to have some fun from the safety of home.

Here’s a look at what’s happening over the next few days.

CREATE A CONSTELLATION

shutterstock_687009307 Source: Shutterstock/Taeya18

If part of you wishes you could forgo your day job in favour of becoming a professional stargazer, this workshop on Constellation Crafting might fill that craving.

Delivered by the Science Gallery Dublin, the online workshop will guide participants in creating a constellation using a cardboard cereal box and discuss the science and folklore behind constellations in the night sky.

The workshop will be led by astronomy expert Brendan Owens and is free, but registration is required in advance. It’s on Saturday at 12pm, and is suitable for ages 15 and up.

GARDENS WITH A GUIDE

shutterstock_1794331288 The National Botanic Gardens in Dublin Source: Shutterstock/mady70

For a step into nature, the National Botanic Gardens will be offering family-friendly guided tours of its collections at 2pm daily.

A guide will bring your group through the gardens and tell you about the plants and the history of the National Botanic Gardens.

Groups are limited to six and asked to follow social distancing during the tour, which you can register for here.

THEATRE AT HOME

Reboot Live Source: Reboot Live

Missing live theatre? So are performers. Reboot Live has put together six sessions of three short plays, each of which will be performed by actors respecting social distance, that will be live-streamed online.

In Sunday night’s collection, you can catch a triple bill of plays covering a late-night pirate radio station, a woman that befriends a snake oil salesman, and reflections on life at a men’s shed.

Limited tickets are available to watch the plays live in The International Bar in Dublin for €20, or for €15 you can livestream the plays from anywhere around the country.

YOGA

shutterstock_570200785 Source: Shutterstock/Guitarfoto Studio

Yoga has been a stalwart activity since the start of Covid-19 restrictions, and it doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon.

In Galway, you can head down to Ladies Beach in Salthill on Saturday at 10.30am for some Slow Yoga on the beach.

Yoga Ireland is running a session on mindfulness yoga at 10 am on Sunday online with no previous experience required, and the class costs €7 for an adult of €5 for a child. It’s recommended to book at least two hours in advance of the class.

HISTORY ON THE LIFFEY

shutterstock_319852658 The Jeanie Johnston famine ship. Source: Shutterstock/Leonid Andronov

If you’re looking for something to do with kids after their first few days back to school, admission for under-16s to the Jeanie Johnston Famine Ship is free until 31 August.

The Jeanie Johnston, which is docked in Dublin’s Docklands, recounts the story of Irish immigrants fleeing the famine in the 1800s and travelling to North America in search of a better life.

Children aged 16 and under are offered free entry when accompanied by a paying adult. Advance booking online is recommended.

