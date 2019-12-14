This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 14 December, 2019
Event Guide: Looking for something to do? Here are some Christmas events this weekend

Whether you want to enjoy a festive show or some Christmas crafts, we’ve got you covered.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 14 Dec 2019, 9:45 AM
File photo of Christmas decorations in Germany.
Image: Dwi Anoraganingrum/Geisler-Fotopress
Image: Dwi Anoraganingrum/Geisler-Fotopress

CHRISTMAS DAY IS less than two weeks away now and luckily there are plenty of exciting events taking place around the country over the weekend.

Here are some that are sure to keep the whole family occupied and full of festive spirit in the run up to Santa’s arrival.   

3 NO FEE Christmas Dub Castle The opening of Christmas at the Castle in Dublin Castle. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

DUBLIN

Name: Christmas at the Castle 

When: Continuing today and tomorrow 

Where: Dublin Castle 

What: Dublin Castle is full of festivity this year in the run up to Christmas, with family entertainment including a free horse-drawn carriage ride for the family to enjoy. 

There will also be a boutique Christmas market selling out of traditional wooden chalets, offering all sorts of things to buy from jewellery to stained glass. 

For kids, there will be a puppet show on today and tomorrow as well as next weekend at 2pm and 4pm in Bedford Tower. 

Visit the website for more details on these events and more. 

Name: Baaa Humbug! A Stocking Full of Show Tunes 

When: Today, 2.30pm and 7.30pm 

Where: Smock Alley Theatre 

What: Catch the final days of shows from this exciting show that is packed full of show tunes and Christmas cheer. 

Featuring star performers who have appeared on the West-End and Broadway, Earl Carpenter, Paul Wilkins and Chris Holland, this show has musical anecdotes, witty banter and music galore. 

For more details and to buy tickets, visit the theatre’s website.  

christmas-lights Christmas lights outside a house in Dublin. Source: Niall Carson

MAYO

Name: A Crafty Little Christmas 

When: Today and tomorrow 

Where: National Museum of Ireland 

What: This exciting weekend of crafts will surely get you in the festive spirit.

Filled with fun for the whole family, visitors will have the chance to craft their own Christmas decorations, listen to choir performances in the galleries and watch a festive film in the audio-visual theatre. 

Taking place from 11am to 4pm today and 1pm to 4pm tomorrow, this is something you can drop into with no booking required. 

Visit the website for further details. 

LIMERICK 

Name: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas 

When: Today 

Where: Lime Tree Theatre 

What: In this exciting festive show, a town is preparing for a special Christmas and the audience watching will be taken on a magical journey through the run up to the big day. 

This bilingual show runs on a combination of storytelling, live music and puppetry to create an exciting experience for people aged five and up to enjoy. 

Visit the theatre’s website for more details and ticket prices.  

dublin-christmas-market File photo of Santa helping to launch Dublin's Christmas lights in 2015. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

WATERFORD

Name: Winterval On Ice 

When: Continuing this weekend 

Where: Waterford city 

What: Sharpen your skates for this weekend if you’re planning on heading out on the ice before Christmas.

The ice skating rink in Waterford is part of the Winterval festival in Waterford which also has a whole host of events taking place until 23 December. 

For booking details on the ice skating visit the website.

KERRY 

Name: Kerry Bikers Christmas Run

When: Tomorrow 

Where: Tralee and Killarney 

What: This exciting run welcomes bikes of all sizes to take part in the fun event. 

It will be taking place in Tralee from 10.30am and Killarney from 11.30am. Refreshments will be held at Scotts Hotel after the run, following by a Christmas Rock Night in the Shire pub in Killarney. 

A cost of €10 per bike taking part will be donated to causes in Kerry. 

Visit here for further details on this event. 

KILDARE 

Name: Lullymore Christmas 2019 

When: Continuing until 23 December 

Where: Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park 

What: Visit Santa this weekend in a park that has been transformed into a winter wonderland filled with fun for the whole family. 

There is also an opportunity to get a special gift from the man himself and enjoy a ride on a festive train through the woodlands. 

People are advised to arrive early for the weekend events, visit the website for further details. 

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

