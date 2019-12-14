Event Guide: Looking for something to do? Here are some Christmas events this weekend

CHRISTMAS DAY IS less than two weeks away now and luckily there are plenty of exciting events taking place around the country over the weekend.
Here are some that are sure to keep the whole family occupied and full of festive spirit in the run up to Santa’s arrival.
DUBLIN
Name: Christmas at the Castle
When: Continuing today and tomorrow
Where: Dublin Castle
What: Dublin Castle is full of festivity this year in the run up to Christmas, with family entertainment including a free horse-drawn carriage ride for the family to enjoy.
There will also be a boutique Christmas market selling out of traditional wooden chalets, offering all sorts of things to buy from jewellery to stained glass.
For kids, there will be a puppet show on today and tomorrow as well as next weekend at 2pm and 4pm in Bedford Tower.
Visit the website for more details on these events and more.
Name: Baaa Humbug! A Stocking Full of Show Tunes
When: Today, 2.30pm and 7.30pm
Where: Smock Alley Theatre
What: Catch the final days of shows from this exciting show that is packed full of show tunes and Christmas cheer.
Featuring star performers who have appeared on the West-End and Broadway, Earl Carpenter, Paul Wilkins and Chris Holland, this show has musical anecdotes, witty banter and music galore.
For more details and to buy tickets, visit the theatre’s website.
MAYO
Name: A Crafty Little Christmas
When: Today and tomorrow
Where: National Museum of Ireland
What: This exciting weekend of crafts will surely get you in the festive spirit.
Filled with fun for the whole family, visitors will have the chance to craft their own Christmas decorations, listen to choir performances in the galleries and watch a festive film in the audio-visual theatre.
Taking place from 11am to 4pm today and 1pm to 4pm tomorrow, this is something you can drop into with no booking required.
Visit the website for further details.
LIMERICK
Name: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
When: Today
Where: Lime Tree Theatre
What: In this exciting festive show, a town is preparing for a special Christmas and the audience watching will be taken on a magical journey through the run up to the big day.
This bilingual show runs on a combination of storytelling, live music and puppetry to create an exciting experience for people aged five and up to enjoy.
Visit the theatre’s website for more details and ticket prices.
WATERFORD
Name: Winterval On Ice
When: Continuing this weekend
Where: Waterford city
What: Sharpen your skates for this weekend if you’re planning on heading out on the ice before Christmas.
The ice skating rink in Waterford is part of the Winterval festival in Waterford which also has a whole host of events taking place until 23 December.
For booking details on the ice skating visit the website.
KERRY
Name: Kerry Bikers Christmas Run
When: Tomorrow
Where: Tralee and Killarney
What: This exciting run welcomes bikes of all sizes to take part in the fun event.
It will be taking place in Tralee from 10.30am and Killarney from 11.30am. Refreshments will be held at Scotts Hotel after the run, following by a Christmas Rock Night in the Shire pub in Killarney.
A cost of €10 per bike taking part will be donated to causes in Kerry.
Visit here for further details on this event.
KILDARE
Name: Lullymore Christmas 2019
When: Continuing until 23 December
Where: Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park
What: Visit Santa this weekend in a park that has been transformed into a winter wonderland filled with fun for the whole family.
There is also an opportunity to get a special gift from the man himself and enjoy a ride on a festive train through the woodlands.
People are advised to arrive early for the weekend events, visit the website for further details.
