Gardaí investigating January attack on woman in Cork city make arrest

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a male in relation to, what sources have described as, a random attack on a Cork city street.

The arrest has been made by detectives in the city investigating an incident where a woman was beaten on Evergreen Street.

The victim received serious head injuries in the incident at 11.30pm on 29 January last.

She was taken to hospital but has since been released and is expected to make a full recovery.

Sources said that the woman did not know her attacker and was likely followed before she was attacked on the street.

It is understood that a passing car stopped to help her and a number of men in the car chased the attacker away. It is understood extensive CCTV was available of the attack.

On the night of the incident gardaí had spoken to a person fitting the description of the attacker but yesterday’s arrest is the first in the probe.

In response to a query from The Journal, a Garda spokesperson did not confirm whether the person arrested was an adult or a juvenile male.

“Gardaí arrested a male on Monday, 7 February 2022, in relation to an assault that occurred on Evergreen Street, Co. Cork at approximately 11.30pm on Saturday, 29th January 2022.

“He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions,” the spokesperson said.