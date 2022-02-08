#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 8 February 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí investigating January attack on woman in Cork city make arrest

The woman was attacked on Evergreen Street in the city on 29 January.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 8 Feb 2022, 3:54 PM
1 hour ago 4,480 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5677056
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a male in relation to, what sources have described as, a random attack on a Cork city street. 

The arrest has been made by detectives in the city investigating an incident where a woman was beaten on Evergreen Street.

The victim received serious head injuries in the incident at 11.30pm on 29 January last. 

She was taken to hospital but has since been released and is expected to make a full recovery. 

Sources said that the woman did not know her attacker and was likely followed before she was attacked on the street.

It is understood that a passing car stopped to help her and a number of men in the car chased the attacker away. It is understood extensive CCTV was available of the attack.

On the night of the incident gardaí had spoken to a person fitting the description of the attacker but yesterday’s arrest is the first in the probe. 

In response to a query from The Journal, a Garda spokesperson did not confirm whether the person arrested was an adult or a juvenile male.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Gardaí arrested a male on Monday, 7 February 2022, in relation to an assault that occurred on Evergreen Street, Co. Cork at approximately 11.30pm on Saturday, 29th January 2022.

“He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions,” the spokesperson said. 

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie