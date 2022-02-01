#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 1 February 2022
Woman recovering after receiving head injuries in 'random' late night Cork attack

Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 1 Feb 2022, 2:45 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
A WOMAN IS recovering after she was badly beaten in what gardaí believe was a random attack on a Cork city street. 

The woman, who is aged in her 20s, was walking on Evergreen Street, Cork City last Saturday night when she was struck on the head from behind. 

It is understood the woman was returning home at the time of the attack shortly after 11.30pm.

Sources have said the attacker, believed to be a male wearing a tracksuit with a hood, struck her again while on the ground and repeatedly kicked her. 

Passing motorists are understood to have stopped and intervened, causing the attacker to run away.

The injured woman was taken to Cork University Hospital having suffered serious head injuries.

She was treated for the injuries and released from hospital – it is understood that she did not suffer any fractures. 

Sources said that investigating gardaí attached to the Bridewell and Anglesea Street Garda Stations have obtained CCTV footage of the assault and are confident that they will make an arrest shortly.

One key area of investigation is to determine the movements of the suspect but they do not believe he was known to his victim. 

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that gardaí were investigating and that they were following a definite line of enquiry. 

“Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred on Evergreen Street, Cork City, at approximately 11:30pm on Saturday 29th January 2022. A female in her 20s was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

“No arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation however Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry,” a spokesperson said. 

