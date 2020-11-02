#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 2 November 2020
Advertisement

Excess mortality of between 876 and 1,192 recorded during March and September, CSO data shows

The excess mortality for the period March to September this year is estimated to be between 876 and 1,192.

By Adam Daly Monday 2 Nov 2020, 4:12 PM
28 minutes ago 5,069 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5252481

figure-3-comparing-morta

EXCESS MORTALITY FOR the period March to September 2020 is estimated at between 876 and 1,192, according to figures from the central statistics office.  

The newly released data from the CSO assumes that, in the absence of Covid-19 deaths, mortality would have followed a similar trajectory to previous years. 

The figures show that the number of death notices observed for September (2,353) is broadly in line with the last years’ mortality statistics while the increase in death notices in April 2020 stands in contrast with previous years. 

The numbers of death notices increased to 3,502 in April from 2,861 in March, in comparison, the average number of deaths for April for the years 2013-2017 was approximately 2,500.

At the end of April this year, the Department of Health estimated that the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland, including probable deaths, was 1,232. The death toll now stands at 1,915.

The data on deaths above those likely to be experienced under normal circumstances is based on thousands of death notices on Rip.ie – which provided the CSO with close to real-time mortality trends in Ireland.

The CSO has been using Rip.ie to keep track of death notices since the end of March as Covid-19 forced researchers to explore experimental ways of obtaining up-to-date mortality data.

Related Reads

02.11.20 Germany starts ‘wave-breaker’ shutdown as Europe locks down
02.11.20 Public urged to keep guard up as Covid-19 cases fall

Analysis of death notices on Rip.ie was conducted as far back as 1 October 2019 to the end of September this year, in tandem with the monitoring of the Death Events Publishing Service of the General Register Office’s death notices. 

“Due to the Irish custom of holding funerals within two to three days following death, these notices are usually placed in a fast and efficient manner, providing a valuable crowd-sourced means of tracking deaths,” statistician, John Flanagan, said

“The notices are placed close to ‘real time’, given that we found the average length of time between date of death and publication is about 1.1 days. In comparison, the statutory time limit is three months for the registration of deaths in the State.”

The analysis of death notices also shows that there has been an increase in mentions of ‘home’ as the place of death, rising from 16.1% in October 2019 to 25.8% in September 2020.

Mentions of HIQA registered older person’s facilities have declined from a high of 1,237 in April 2020 to 457 in September 2020.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie