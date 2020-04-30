Irish cases pass 20,000 mark,'unacceptable' increase in illegal dumping: Today's Covid-19 Main Points

A FURTHER 31 people in Ireland have died as a result of Covid-19, health officials confirmed yesterday evening.
It brings the total number of deaths in Ireland, including probable deaths, to 1,190.
Additionally, 376 new cases of Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of confirmed cases here past the 20,000 mark to 20,253.
The Dáil will return this afternoon where the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis will be the main focus of opposition TDs.
Internationally, South Korea has reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, the first time no infections have been recorded since the disease was detected in the country more than 70 days ago.
The country has seen 10,765 cases since its first infection was reported on February 18.
For a time it had the world’s second-largest outbreak before the spread was brought under control through widespread testing and a contact-tracing drive, along with widely observed social distancing.
Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:
- Pregnant healthcare staff should not be working with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 patients, the HSE has said – a major shift from previous advice issued at the end of March.
- Banks are expecting to extend the Covid-19 mortgage payment break beyond the initial three-month period.
- Ticket-selling company Ticketmaster has changed its terms and conditions for refunded tickets for rescheduled events, saying it will no longer refund service fees.
- Dublin City Council has said that there has been an “unprecedented and unacceptable” increase in illegal dumping of household waste and other items since the shutdown was announced.
- The Irish government has co-signed a letter with a number of EU countries asking for the European Commission to change the rules on how airline passengers can be refunded for cancelled flights.
Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:
- US President Donald Trump has said the federal government will not be extending its coronavirus social distancing guidelines once they expire on Thursday.
- The University of Oxford has partnered with pharmaceutical giant AstraZenenca for the development, manufacture and large-scale distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine candidate that is currently being trialled in the UK.
- The Swedish university town of Lund will spread foul-smelling chicken fertiliser in its main park this week to deter revellers holding spring celebrations as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak.
- New York police were called to a Brooklyn neighbourhood yesterday after a funeral home overwhelmed by the coronavirus resorted to storing dozens of bodies on ice in rented trucks, officials said.
- Coronavirus cases in Russia have surged past 100,000, with an increase of 7,099 confirmed infections in the last 24 hours, the government’s coronavirus information site said in a daily update.
