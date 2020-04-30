This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 30 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ticketmaster is no longer refunding fees on returns for rescheduled gig tickets

The terms and conditions have been updated since earlier this month.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 30 Apr 2020, 6:30 AM
55 minutes ago 6,727 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5087068
Image: Shutterstock/Jarretera
Image: Shutterstock/Jarretera

TICKET-SELLING COMPANY Ticketmaster has changed its terms and conditions for refunded tickets for rescheduled events, saying it will no longer refund service fees.

This marks a departure from its previous stance on refunds for rescheduled events, where it refunded the entire ticket price as well as the ‘relevant’ service charge. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, Irish promoters have been cancelling events and gigs until at least the autumn, with many major gigs rescheduled for 2021.

Its previous terms and conditions said that if people cannot attend a rescheduled event, they can cancel the order and obtain a refund of the sale price, plus the relevant service charge.

The following screengrab was taken from the Ticketmaster Ireland website on 15 April 2020:

ticketm Source: Ticketmaster/TheJournal.ie

However, this has since changed. Its current terms and conditions say that for rescheduled events, people who cannot attend will be able to cancel their order and get a refund of the sale price of the ticket/package, but the service charge will not be refunded.

PastedImage-80438 Source: Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster in the US recently received criticism for reports that it would no longer be giving refunds for rescheduled events. However, this policy has not been rolled out to Ireland- the change in its refund policy indicates the first departure from the norm since the Covid-19 restrictions affected Ireland’s entertainment industry.

TheJournal.ie contacted Ticketmaster Ireland to ask for a statement on the issue.

Its spokesman said it would not be saying more beyond its previous statement to us, which was: 

If an event is cancelled, ticket purchasers don’t need to do anything. Ticketmaster will be in touch.
Anybody else should visit our COVID-19 page on the Ticketmaster website
#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie