Ticketmaster is no longer refunding fees on returns for rescheduled gig tickets

TICKET-SELLING COMPANY Ticketmaster has changed its terms and conditions for refunded tickets for rescheduled events, saying it will no longer refund service fees.

This marks a departure from its previous stance on refunds for rescheduled events, where it refunded the entire ticket price as well as the ‘relevant’ service charge. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, Irish promoters have been cancelling events and gigs until at least the autumn, with many major gigs rescheduled for 2021.

Its previous terms and conditions said that if people cannot attend a rescheduled event, they can cancel the order and obtain a refund of the sale price, plus the relevant service charge.

The following screengrab was taken from the Ticketmaster Ireland website on 15 April 2020:

Source: Ticketmaster/TheJournal.ie

However, this has since changed. Its current terms and conditions say that for rescheduled events, people who cannot attend will be able to cancel their order and get a refund of the sale price of the ticket/package, but the service charge will not be refunded.

Source: Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster in the US recently received criticism for reports that it would no longer be giving refunds for rescheduled events. However, this policy has not been rolled out to Ireland- the change in its refund policy indicates the first departure from the norm since the Covid-19 restrictions affected Ireland’s entertainment industry.

TheJournal.ie contacted Ticketmaster Ireland to ask for a statement on the issue.

Its spokesman said it would not be saying more beyond its previous statement to us, which was: