This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 15 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US Ticketmaster changes refund policy for rescheduled events - but Ireland hasn't followed suit

Refunds are no longer allowed for rescheduled gigs in the USA.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 6:30 AM
41 minutes ago 3,229 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5074371
Image: Shutterstock/VICHAILAO
Image: Shutterstock/VICHAILAO

THE US BRANCH of Ticketmaster found itself in hot water this week amid reports that it would no longer be giving refunds for rescheduled events.

Due to the spread of coronavirus, live events have been affected worldwide, including thousands of events in Ireland alone up until the end of May. While some events have been cancelled outright, others have been rescheduled – but not always to dates that suit fans. 

The New York Times has reported that fans were having trouble securing refunds from Ticketmaster for events that were rescheduled due to the coronavirus.

The Times said in its article that:

Fans have drawn attention to the fact that Ticketmaster recently adjusted the language on its website. Whereas a few weeks ago, it said that people can get refunds “if your event is postponed, rescheduled or canceled,” now it only lists cancellation as a basis for getting your money back, though it suggests there may be other circumstances in which refunds might be considered.

Ticketmaster told the publication that it had “changed language to clarify matters” but “its refund policy has remained the same for years”.

Here in Ireland, fans have been contacting Ticketmaster on Twitter to ask if they can get refunds for rescheduled events.

In its current terms and conditions, the Irish Ticketmaster website says regarding refunds (our emphasis in bold):

11.3 Rescheduling: If an event for which you have purchased Tickets or Packages is rescheduled, Tickets and Packages will usually be valid for the new date (or you will be offered Tickets or Packages of a value corresponding with your original Tickets or Packages for the rescheduled event, subject to availability). If you notify us within the specified deadline that you are unable to attend the rescheduled event, you will be able to cancel your order and obtain a refund of the Sale Price of your Tickets or Packages plus the relevant Service Charges. Your Order Processing Fees will not be refunded if your Tickets or Packages have already been dispatched or delivered to you. Failure to notify us within any specified deadline that you are unable to attend the rescheduled event will be deemed to be a reconfirmation of your order for Tickets or Packages for the rescheduled event, and you will not be able to claim a refund.

PastedImage-33959 Source: Ticketmaster.ie

TheJournal.ie asked Ticketmaster Ireland for more clarity on the issue in Ireland. In response a spokesperson said that: “If an event is cancelled, ticket purchasers don’t need to do anything. Ticketmaster will be in touch.”

They said that anybody else should visit the COVID-19 page on the Ticketmaster website.

On this page, it says: “As a result of the high volume of cancellations and rescheduled events, we encourage you not to reach out directly with a refund request. The best way to check your event status is through this portal.”

The page also has an apology for the fact that due to the high volume of enquiries, its Fan Support team is experiencing longer than normal wait times. This is borne out by the volume of requests being sent to the Ticketmaster customer support Twitter account.

Those asking Ticketmaster on Twitter if they can get a refund for a rescheduled event are being directed to the Ticketmaster.ie helpdesk. 

The UK Ticketmaster told the NME that it also will refund punters if an event has been rescheduled and they can’t attend.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie