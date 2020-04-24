Are you getting more or less exercise since restrictions were introduced?

WITH EVERYONE NOW staying at home, some old habits have fallen by the wayside. From walking (or running) for the bus to a Saturday stroll through town, pre-coronavirus life was full of mini-bursts of exercise we took for granted.

Now, many of us have been forced into a more sedentary existence made up of baking, reading and watching Netflix.

Since the restrictions started and we were all told to stay at home, how has your exercise been impacted? We’re all allowed out for exercise – provided it’s within 2km of our home – but our opportunities for casual walks have been somewhat curtailed.

So today, we’re asking: Are you getting less exercise since the start of the restrictions?

