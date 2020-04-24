This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 24 April, 2020
Are you getting more or less exercise since restrictions were introduced?

Many people are living a more sedentary existence because of the Covid-19 measures.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 24 Apr 2020, 9:34 AM
1 hour ago 16,713 Views 40 Comments
A woman walks through Mountjoy Square.
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

WITH EVERYONE NOW staying at home, some old habits have fallen by the wayside. From walking (or running) for the bus to a Saturday stroll through town, pre-coronavirus life was full of mini-bursts of exercise we took for granted. 

Now, many of us have been forced into a more sedentary existence made up of baking, reading and watching Netflix. 

Since the restrictions started and we were all told to stay at home, how has your exercise been impacted? We’re all allowed out for exercise – provided it’s within 2km of our home – but our opportunities for casual walks have been somewhat curtailed. 

So today, we’re asking: Are you getting less exercise since the start of the restrictions?


Poll Results:

No (796)
Yes (748)
I didn't do much exercise anyway.  (96)



Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (40)

