Investigation into sale of expired formula in Dunnes Stores after complaint that baby fell ill

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) and the HSE are investigating complaints made in recent weeks about out-of-date infant and follow-on formula being sold in Irish supermarkets.
The FSAI said that it has had a small number of complaints related to the consumption of out-of-date baby formula by infants.
It also confirmed that it is aware of a complaint related to one identified Dunnes Stores where out-of-date formula was purchased and an infant who consumed it subsequently fell ill.
Out-of-date baby formula loses its nutritional value, which can lead to babies not getting enough calories or nutrients. Very out-of-date formula can contain harmful bacteria in some cases, paediatricians have warned. The FSAI did not say by how long the formula related to these complaints had been expired for and could not confirm if the illness was related to the consumption of the formula milk.
“The FSAI and the Environmental Health Service of the HSE are carrying out an investigation into how expired products were on sale,” a spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that the FSAI and the HSE’s Environmental Health Service are carrying out a series of actions to follow-up with “the retailers in question”, in order to ensure that “all products offered for sale in stores are within their best-before dates”.
The Journal understands that Dunnes Stores commenced a check of the expiration dates on all products in its stores, starting with baby formula, last Monday.
Dunnes Stores has not replied to a request for comment.
The FSAI nor the HSE confirmed how many supermarkets, stores or individuals are involved in the complaints. It is not clear if other supermarket outlets were subject to complaints.
The HSE told The Journal that it is working in conjunction with the FSAI to ensure that retailers associated with the complaints have checked that all products on offer are in date, and that as the matter is ongoing, it cannot comment further.
In the EU, it is not illegal to sell food products that are beyond their best before date, but it is illegal to sell foods that are past their use-by (expiration) date.
In the US, legislators campaigned for the sale of out-of-date baby formula to be made illegal, following reports that it had caused illness in children.
Baby formula has an unopened shelf life from manufacture to expiration date of between 18 and 24 months.
Infant formula milk is usually made from cow’s milk. It comes in either a powdered or ready-to-feed liquid form. Formula is treated and processed to make it more suitable for babies aged under 12 months.
Follow on formula is suitable only for babies aged 6 months and above, but switching to follow on does not have any benefits for babies aged between 6 and 12 months, research has shown.
Just under 40% of mothers in Ireland breastfeed, meaning that using baby formula is the norm here.
