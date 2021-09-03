The Explainer x Noteworthy: What can be done to halt the decline of our precious biodiversity?

ACROSS THE WORLD, the loss of biodiversity is proceeding at an unprecedented pace, with the human handprint putting one million species under the threat of extinction.

Things are no different in Ireland as several iconic species are under threat, including the much-loved puffin on Skellig Michael and the curlew, the call of which was once heard across the countryside.

On top of this, a State assessment in 2019 found that the habitats on which these species depend such as our unique blanket bogs are in serious trouble. The data shows that 54 of 59 habitats are in a bad state – with the condition of almost half getting worse.

Both Irish and international experts are clear that, without drastic changes to protect our natural world, everything underpinned by biological life on this planet – including humans – will be in big trouble.

This week, as a bonus episode of The Explainer brought to you by our investigative platform Noteworthy, Susan Daly chats with reporter Niall Sargent about his recent ENDANGERED SPECIES investigation which examined the state of Ireland’s biodiversity and what needs to be done to better protect it.

This episode was put together by presenter Susan Daly and producer Laura Byrne, with thanks to The Explainer producers, Nicky Ryan and Aoife Barry.