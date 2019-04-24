This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 24 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brexplainer: How are the British parties shaping up for the controversial EU elections?

There’s a small chance they won’t actually take part, but this is getting more and more unlikely.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 6:10 AM
10 minutes ago 107 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4602851

Brexit Theresa May holds a news conference in Brussels. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

IT’S LOOKING MORE and more likely that the UK will vote in European elections along with the rest of the EU. 

While Brexit has been delayed twice and given a flexible deadline, there was no flexibility over whether this would happen. 

If the UK is still a member of the EU when the bloc votes between 23 and 26 May, it needs to hold MEP elections to prevent citizens from being disenfranchised.

In reality this means that EU elections across Britain and Northern Ireland are coming next month unless Prime Minister Theresa May gets a Withdrawal Deal through parliament.  

The slim chance of this happening has meant parties are preparing to fight elections, some more enthusiastically than others. 

So what is the state of play?

Conservatives

The Tories must feel like an election is the last thing the party needs right now.

Leader and Prime Minister Theresa May has previously said that she doesn’t think the elections should be held, but she is pretty powerless to stop it if she can’t get a deal through parliament before 22 May.

The party seems more concerned with fighting amongst itself rather than fighting elections but it would have to run candidates regardless. 

The Tories have asked would-be candidates to express an interest in running before nominations close today but recent polling of Conservative members may temper any interest. 

The website Conservative Home conducted a survey which found that more than three out of five party members were planning on voting for Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party rather than the Tories. 

Perhaps even more striking was a poll in the Mail on Sunday which showed that 40% of Conservative councillors were planning on ditching their own party to vote for Farage’s   

Conservative Home wrote that members were full of “sheer anger with the postponement of Brexit” and are feeling rebellious as a result. 

It shows that just as the Conservative MPs are split over the best course forward on Brexit, grassroots members are as well.  

The party is split between those who want to back May’s way forward and those who favour a harder or no-deal Brexit. Something which may play into Farage’s hands. 

Labour

Labour may benefit from a fractured Conservative vote in the European elections, it’s coming a close second to the Brexit Party polls, but they are also facing internal strife and a battle for votes from various sides. 

The party’s position on Brexit is that the result of the referendum is to be respected but that a no-deal exit must be avoided. 

The party is to set out its stall in a EU elections manifesto next week that will give a better idea of where it stands. 

Ahead of that though, deputy leader Tom Watson ramped up the stakes on Sunday by writing that the manifesto should include a “confirmatory referendum on any deal”

This question is at the heart of Labour’s debate over Brexit, with many members being of this view but others pointing to the fact that 61% of Labour MPs are from Leave-voting constituencies.

This fact, and a history of Euroscepticism, has weighed heavily on Jeremy Corbyn’s focus on winning a general election and not another referendum.  

It’s for this reason that Corbyn’s focus may be as much on local elections on 2 May as the European ones. 

Brexit Party

While the messages of the two main parties could be criticised as being somewhat muddled, Farage’s new vehicle benefits from greater clarity and a name that is instantly recognisable. 

The party is seeking to make the ballot a one issue vote and to provide a home for Brexit voters of all hues. 

Farage’s agitation to remove the UK from the EU was conducted while an MEP himself and he’s looking to use this route again. 

The former UKIP leader launched the party earlier this month with Annunziata Rees-Mogg, sister of leading Tory eurosceptic Jacob, as one of its candidates.

Yesterday, the Brexit Party announced five more candidates, including Claire Fox, a left-wing TV pundit and Farage said his party will be going after Labour votes “in a very big way”.

Change UK

Source: Guardian News/YouTube

The party formerly known as the Independent Group, but which still has the Independent Group in its logo, launched its campaign yesterday.

The party is running 70 candidates and revealed that Rachel Johnson, sister of Boris, and former BBC journalist Gavin Esler are among them. 

The party was formed by breakaway MPs from Labour and the Conservatives and interim party leader Heidi Allen said yesterday: “We are not the rebel alliance, we are the Remain alliance.”

The party says it received 3,700 applications to run as candidates and Allen said these were whittled down by people in “Tigger towers”, ‘Tigger’ being a nickname party members have given themselves.  

More Remainers

The Liberal Democrats won 12 seats in the last European elections, just behind Labour’s 13, and the party will be hoping its staunch support of a second referendum will help them at least consolidate that result. 

The Green Party, the SNP and Plaid Cymru are also all in favour of a second referendum and collectively their votes add up to a significant bloc.

The Liberal Democrats said they wanted to use the PR-STV system to engage in a Remain-voting pact with Change UK but that this offer was rejected.

Much to the annoyance of Remain advocates.

- With reporting by © – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie