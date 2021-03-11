The Explainer: Banks, brokers, bonds… are back in the news. Should we be worried (again)?

RECENTLY, YOU’LL HAVE noticed a number of banking-related stories in the news.
Ulster Bank, for example, announced its exit from the Irish banking market in February.
Bank of Ireland said it would be closing over 100 branches across the island of Ireland from September.
You’ll also have seen the story about Davy Stockbrokers, which was fined over €4 million for breaching market rules.
If you’ve been wondering – are these all connected, and should I be worried? then this episode is for you. Our reporter Ian Curran – who writes our Morning Memo business newsletter – breaks down why banks have been in the news so much lately.
Speaking to presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, he explains what has been happening at the banks, and why the Davy decision is significant. And he does it all in an easy-to-understand manner, so no prior financial knowledge necessary.
Background reading
- Stockbrokers Davy apologise for ‘failures’ after €4.1 million Central Bank fine
- Pearse Doherty: Davy scandal can’t just pass without consequences for the top brass who think they can break the rules
- A new public banking system in Ireland? The Government is being asked to revisit the idea
- ‘Ripping commercial heart from Provincial Ireland’: Political opprobrium descends on BOI closures
- Here’s the full list of 103 Bank of Ireland branches set to shut across the island
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud
This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan. Guest was reporter Ian Curran of TheJournal.ie.
COMMENTS