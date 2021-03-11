#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 11 March 2021
Advertisement

The Explainer: Banks, brokers, bonds… are back in the news. Should we be worried (again)?

In today’s episode, business reporter Ian Curran explains what’s been going on.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 11 Mar 2021, 7:00 PM
57 minutes ago 2,634 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5377245

RECENTLY, YOU’LL HAVE noticed a number of banking-related stories in the news. 

Ulster Bank, for example, announced its exit from the Irish banking market in February.

Bank of Ireland said it would be closing over 100 branches across the island of Ireland from September.

You’ll also have seen the story about Davy Stockbrokers, which was fined over €4 million for breaching market rules. 

If you’ve been wondering – are these all connected, and should I be worried? then this episode is for you. Our reporter Ian Curran – who writes our Morning Memo business newsletter – breaks down why banks have been in the news so much lately. 

Speaking to presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, he explains what has been happening at the banks, and why the Davy decision is significant. And he does it all in an easy-to-understand manner, so no prior financial knowledge necessary. 

Background reading

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan. Guest was reporter Ian Curran of TheJournal.ie.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie