The Explainer: Banks, brokers, bonds… are back in the news. Should we be worried (again)?

RECENTLY, YOU’LL HAVE noticed a number of banking-related stories in the news.

Ulster Bank, for example, announced its exit from the Irish banking market in February.

Bank of Ireland said it would be closing over 100 branches across the island of Ireland from September.

You’ll also have seen the story about Davy Stockbrokers, which was fined over €4 million for breaching market rules.

If you’ve been wondering – are these all connected, and should I be worried? then this episode is for you. Our reporter Ian Curran – who writes our Morning Memo business newsletter – breaks down why banks have been in the news so much lately.

Speaking to presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, he explains what has been happening at the banks, and why the Davy decision is significant. And he does it all in an easy-to-understand manner, so no prior financial knowledge necessary.

Background reading

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan. Guest was reporter Ian Curran of TheJournal.ie.