The Explorium sports and science activity centre in Dublin set to reopen for children tomorrow

THE EXPLORIUM CENTRE in Sandyford, Dublin is set to reopen tomorrow to children aged 2-7, after closing its doors during the Covid-19 pandemic. The country’s largest interactive sport and science centre will welcome visitors of all ages in March.

The centre, located in the foothills of south Dublin, is looking to hire up to 100 staff to work in various roles related to sporting activities and science exhibitions.

Facilities at the Explorium Centre include a climbing wall, a “science makers lab”, virtual reality machines, a 120-seat auditorium and a gravity room.

Once the site of a massive Total Fitness gym, the location was bought by two former Paddy Power executives, Charlie Kelly and James Mangan, in 2016 after the fitness centre chain went out of business in 2011.

Mangan and Kelly transformed the site into the sport and science centre that proved a popular attraction, receiving 100,000 visitors in its first 150 days.

Thee facility has been left largely unused though since it was forced to close due to the pandemic in the spring of 2020, except for providing the set for the occasional film shoot.

Tickets are on sale on the Explorium website and cost €15 for children and €5 for adults.