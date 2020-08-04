This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 4 August, 2020
Two explosions rock Beirut, dozens wounded

The cause of the blasts is believed to be a fire at a fireworks warehouse.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 4:58 PM
35 minutes ago 11,806 Views 10 Comments
TWO LARGE EXPLOSIONS rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut this afternoon, shattering windows of surrounding buildings and sending a huge plume of smoke billowing into the sky.

The loud blasts in Beirut’s port area were felt across large parts of the city, causing widespread damage.

The cause of the explosion was a major fire at a warehouse for firecrackers near the port, the state-run National News Agency is reporting.

Dozens of people have been wounded, according to security sources and local media reports.

Many videos of the explosion are being shared online.

A woman in the city centre told AFP: “It felt like an earthquake … I felt it was bigger than the explosion in the assassination of (former prime minister) Rafic Hariri in 2005.”

Contains reporting from © AFP 2020

