Two explosions rock Beirut, dozens wounded

TWO LARGE EXPLOSIONS rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut this afternoon, shattering windows of surrounding buildings and sending a huge plume of smoke billowing into the sky.

The loud blasts in Beirut’s port area were felt across large parts of the city, causing widespread damage.

The cause of the explosion was a major fire at a warehouse for firecrackers near the port, the state-run National News Agency is reporting.

Dozens of people have been wounded, according to security sources and local media reports.

Smoke from explosion(s) at Port still visible. Shards of glass still bursting from windows and falling over our heads pic.twitter.com/EW7uo4SLsc — Maya Gebeily (@GebeilyM) August 4, 2020 Source: Maya Gebeily /Twitter

Many videos of the explosion are being shared online.

A woman in the city centre told AFP: “It felt like an earthquake … I felt it was bigger than the explosion in the assassination of (former prime minister) Rafic Hariri in 2005.”

Contains reporting from © AFP 2020