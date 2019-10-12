This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Extinction Rebellion: Ex Irish Paralympian denies charge of gluing himself to plane at London City Airport

James Brown entered a not guilty plea at Westminster Magistrates’ Court

By Press Association Saturday 12 Oct 2019, 11:57 AM
Former paralympian James Brown.
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

A FORMER PARALYMPIC cyclist accused of climbing onto a British Airways plane and gluing himself to it has denied causing a public nuisance.

James Brown, 55, of Magdalen Road, Exeter, is alleged to have climbed on top of the aircraft at London City Airport on Thursday during the Extinction Rebellion protests.

Brown competed for Britain, Ireland and Northern Ireland in a career which saw him participate at five Paralympic Games and earn two gold medals and a bronze.

Competing for Ireland, the visually impaired athlete he won a paralympic bronze in the 2012 London games

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf by his solicitor Raj Chada.

Brown, of Magdalen Road, Exeter, wore a grey jumper to the hearing and spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

The alleged offence took place two days after his birthday.

District judge John Zani granted Mr Brown conditional bail, prohibiting him from going within one mile of any airport in the UK.

He is due to appear at Southwark Crown Court in London on 8 November for trial.

The athlete’s arrest and charging capped a week of demonstrations against climate inaction which saw more than 1,100 arrests across the capital.

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy

