Dublin: 14 °C Friday 11 October, 2019
Advertisement
London Police say more than 1,112 arrested in climate change protests

This morning protesters blockaded the BBC's central London headquarters.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 11 Oct 2019, 2:47 PM
11 minutes ago 351 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4847437
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

POLICE IN LONDON have arrested more than 1,000 people in connection with the ongoing Extinction Rebellion protests across the city.

Yesterday activists targeted London City Airport, attempting an occupation of the terminal building as hundreds blocked the main entrance.

One man delayed a flight when he stood up just before take-off and began to deliver a lecture on climate change.

Another, former Paralympic cyclist James Brown, climbed on top of a British Airways jet, prompting criticism from Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, who described the act as “reckless, stupid and dangerous”.

This morning protesters blockaded the BBC’s central London headquarters.

 

Today London City Airport said it is open and operating as normal.

However there are additional boarding pass checks at the main entrance to the airport to ensure no one without a boarding pass can gain access to the terminal.

Deputy Assistant Commission Laurence Taylor said the more than 1,000 people who had been arrested were being processed by a large number of officers.

He said the majority of protest sites across the city had been cleared, leaving just Trafalgar Square and a handful of people left in St James’ Park.

