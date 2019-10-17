Several arrests as angry London commuters drag Extinction Rebellion protesters from roof of train

BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE have said they have arrested a number of people following Extinction Rebellion protests at a number of tube stations in London.

“At this time we have three separate incidents involving Extinction Rebellion protest action at Stratford, Canning Town and Shadwell,” police have said.

“Arrests have already been made and officers are working to quickly resume services.”

A number of videos shared by ITV journalist Holly Collins show the Extinction Rebellion protesters standing on top of a London Underground train at Canning Town, preventing it from departing.

The protesters are holding a banner which reads: “Business As Usual = Death”.

In one of the videos, commuters physically drag protesters from the roof of the train, prompting violent scenes on the packed platform.

Yesterday, London Metropolitan Police used public order legislation to ban Extinction Rebellion protests across the city. A legal action is being taken against the legality of the ban.