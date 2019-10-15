This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Police impose ban on Extinction Rebellion protests in London

The group has left Trafalgar Square but protests continue in the city this morning.

By Press Association Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 9:20 AM
30 minutes ago 1,558 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4851604
Image: David Mirzoeff/PA
Image: David Mirzoeff/PA

POLICE IN LONDON last night imposed a ban on protests in the city linked to the Extinction Rebellion campaign.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor last night said the conditions have been imposed due to “ongoing serious disruption to the community”. More than 1,400 people have been arrested in connection with the protests and a number of people have been charged.

“Officers have begun the process of clearing Trafalgar Square and getting things back to normal,” Taylor said.

Although Extinction Rebellion last night said it would “let the Trafalgar Square site go”, protest action elsewhere in the city has continued. 

This morning, the group’s co-founder, Gail Bradbrook, was filmed climbing the entrance to the Department for Transport in Westminster.

The group said other protesters have glued themselves to the building. It labelled the clearing of protesters from the square last night as “an outrage”. 

“Today, an unprecedented, political, decision has been taken to shut down peaceful protest calling out the government for inaction in the face of crisis.”

Last night a number of people who looked themselves together at Trafalgar Square were cut out of their locks with machinery.

Pam Williams, 71, glued herself to the spot where her tent stood as police arrived to take it.

Source: David Mirzoeff/PA

Speaking to the PA news agency, she said: “I’m refusing to leave and I’ve glued myself to the ground. My husband has taken away the tent, the police haven’t got it. I shall stay here until I’m arrested.”

Related Read

Ellie Chowns, a Green Party MEP, said she was arrested after “standing in solidarity” with protesters in Trafalgar Square.

At 11.30pm, only around 50 protesters remained in Trafalgar Square and the majority of the activists’ infrastructure had been removed.

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy.

-

Press Association

