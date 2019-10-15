Police impose ban on Extinction Rebellion protests in London

POLICE IN LONDON last night imposed a ban on protests in the city linked to the Extinction Rebellion campaign.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor last night said the conditions have been imposed due to “ongoing serious disruption to the community”. More than 1,400 people have been arrested in connection with the protests and a number of people have been charged.

“Officers have begun the process of clearing Trafalgar Square and getting things back to normal,” Taylor said.

Although Extinction Rebellion last night said it would “let the Trafalgar Square site go”, protest action elsewhere in the city has continued.

This morning, the group’s co-founder, Gail Bradbrook, was filmed climbing the entrance to the Department for Transport in Westminster.

Protest at Department for Transport now - watch LIVE:https://t.co/FuOeMEnWXD



Heathrow expansion, for example, will mean 700 more flights every day, affecting one million Londoners & pushing emissions targets far out of reach.https://t.co/Wi93kkElal pic.twitter.com/tTbmEl4qHp — Extinction Rebellion London (@XRLondon) October 15, 2019 Source: Extinction Rebellion London /Twitter

The group said other protesters have glued themselves to the building. It labelled the clearing of protesters from the square last night as “an outrage”.

“Today, an unprecedented, political, decision has been taken to shut down peaceful protest calling out the government for inaction in the face of crisis.”

Last night a number of people who looked themselves together at Trafalgar Square were cut out of their locks with machinery.

Pam Williams, 71, glued herself to the spot where her tent stood as police arrived to take it.

Source: David Mirzoeff/PA

Speaking to the PA news agency, she said: “I’m refusing to leave and I’ve glued myself to the ground. My husband has taken away the tent, the police haven’t got it. I shall stay here until I’m arrested.”

Ellie Chowns, a Green Party MEP, said she was arrested after “standing in solidarity” with protesters in Trafalgar Square.

At 11.30pm, only around 50 protesters remained in Trafalgar Square and the majority of the activists’ infrastructure had been removed.

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy.

