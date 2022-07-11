Extreme heat warning issued in UK as temperatures set to soar into 30s

An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been issued across a large part of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures this week.

The rare warning was first issued last July. It states that there could be a danger to life or potential serious illness as a result of the scorching temperatures.

Other issues could include road closures and delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

The UK Met Office, which issued the warning, said it is in place from 12.01am on Sunday to 11.59pm, when temperatures are predicted to soar into the 30s.

The forecaster added that it could be extended to Monday next week.

It is being enforced across the East Midlands, east of England, London, South East, North East, North West, South West, Wales, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber.

In Ireland, temperatures reached a record high for the year for the second day in row, with the Phoenix Park in Dublin reaching a sweltering 27.4 degrees today.

This is up 1.5 degrees from the previous record set at Shannon Airport yesterday, following a weekend of sunshine and hot spells across most of the country.

The good weather is set to last a few more days, according to Met Éireann, which has predicted dry weather for most of the week ahead.

Regarding the UK weather warning, a statement from the UK Met Office said: “Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.

“Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.

“Substantial changes in working practices and daily routines (are) likely to be required.

“Significantly more people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers, leading to increased risk of water safety incidents.

“Delays on roads and road closures are possible, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, with potential for significant welfare issues for those who experience even moderate delays.”

The extreme heat weather warning system ranges from yellow to red and indicates how likely and how much of an impact the weather will have on public life.

An amber warning states that temperatures are likely to have a high impact.

It comes as hot weather is predicted to continue on this week and over the weekend.

The UK Met Office has said the mercury is predicted to rise to 30 degrees Celsius in London, Chelmsford, in Essex, and Sudbury, in Suffolk, today while the rest of England is expected to see temperatures soar to the high 20s.

The whole of England is largely expected to experience sunny days with some cloud over the next week to match the temperatures of mid to high 20s.

It will cool off a little on Friday, with the north-west and north-east of England predicted to have some rain with temperatures reaching highs of 19 degrees Celsius, ahead of a warmer weekend.

Temperatures are then expected to spike to 32 degrees in Reading and London on Sunday and in excess of 35 degrees in the southeast.

Weather forecasting models suggest it is possible – though not likely – temperatures could reach 40 Celsius in the UK next weekend, which would break the current British temperature record of 38.7 Celsius set in Cambridge in July 2019.

However, a spokeswoman for the Met Office said it takes computer modelling into consideration when making its predictions and it believes the warmest weather will not reach 40 Celsius.

Additional reporting from Céimin Burke