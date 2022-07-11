Warm weather to stay this week, with highs of 26 degrees expected in coming days

THE GOOD WEATHER from the weekend is set to last a few more days, with Met Éireann predicting dry weather for the most part of the week ahead.

The meteorological service has forecast bouts of hazy sunshine for most of the country today, with maximum temperatures ranging from 22 to 26 degrees.

Cloud is expected to thicken across the west and north, bringing light showers to the northwest in the evening.

Tomorrow will start mostly cloudy with patchy rain gradually clearing eastwards into the Irish Sea.

Brighter conditions with just isolated showers are set to extend from the west during the afternoon and evening, with the mercury set to sit between 19 and 23 degrees.

On Wednesday, there will be a few showers in Connacht and Ulster along with sunny spells, while Leinster and Munster can expect long bouts of sunshine. Top temperatures will range from 17 to 23 degrees, warmest in the southeast.

Temperatures are forecast to dip slightly on Thursday, straddling a maximum of 17 to 21 degrees. Patchy rain is expected to affect parts of the west and north on Thursday night, following a day of cloud and sunny spells.

Met Éireann is predicting a good deal of cloud on Friday, with more light showers in parts of the west and north.

Top temperatures are set to range from 19 to 24 degrees, with the best chance of sunshine in the east and south.

Current indications suggest next weekend will bring plenty of warm weather for most of the country. However, the west and northwest may face further showers.

The next seven nights are expected to be relatively cool, with temperatures set to vary from 9 to 14 degrees.

This week’s forecast follows a weekend of sunshine and hot spells across most of the country, with yesterday being the hottest day of the year so far.

Temperatures hit a record 25.9 degrees at Shannon Airport, Met Éireann confirmed late Sunday, while the mercury reached a scorching 25.8 degrees in Athenry in Galway.