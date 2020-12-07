#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Monday 7 December 2020
Advertisement

'We're asking people to do the right thing': Face coverings now mandatory for drivers and passengers in taxis

Drivers of taxis are entitled to refuse carriage to somebody not wearing a face covering under new regulations.

By Sean Murray Monday 7 Dec 2020, 12:27 PM
1 hour ago 4,036 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5291228
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Lloyd Carr
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Lloyd Carr

FACE COVERINGS ARE now mandatory in all taxis, hackneys and limousines after a regulation signed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

It follows updated guidance from the government late last month asking people to wear face masks or coverings on “busy streets”.

At the time, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said making face coverings a requirement on public transport and in shops has had an “incredibly positive impact” and was being expanded as a result. 

Under the new regulation signed today, drivers of taxis are entitled to refuse carriage to somebody not wearing a face covering, and are entitled to curtail a journey if a passenger removes their face covering enroute.

The driver of the taxi doesn’t have to wear one when the vehicle isn’t in use as a taxi, or when they’re alone in the vehicle. But they must wear one at all other times. 

National Transport Authority CEO Anne Graham said: “The clear and consistent message is that face coverings make journeys safer for passengers and for drivers.

“We asked about Covid risk in a recent survey and 92% of current customers said they felt safe in taxi.

“We believe that this regulation will increase people’s confidence in the SPSV sector, and encourage more people back into our taxis. The take-up of face coverings in taxis is already very high, and we would like to thank those customers for responding so positively.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Graham added that the regulation would help to get the message out “loud and clear” that face coverings must be worn. 

“We are asking people to do the right thing and exercise their personal responsibility,” she added. “My mask protects you. Your mask protects me, so remember to put one on before you get into the car.”

There are a number of exceptions where a person isn’t required to wear a face mask on public transport and, now, in taxis.

They include if a person cannot wear one due to a physical or mental illness, impairment or disability. It also includes instances where a person needs to communicate with a person who has difficulties communicating, in relation to speech, language or otherwise.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie