Friday 21 May 2021
Facebook says its content moderators are ‘not denied access’ to non-disclosure agreements

Leo Varadkar told an Oireachtas committee he felt it was odd and suspicious that people would not be able to see an agreement they had signed.

By Press Association Friday 21 May 2021, 7:49 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Eliseu Geisler
Image: Shutterstock/Eliseu Geisler

FACEBOOK HAS INSISTED content moderators are not denied access to their non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), following comments from the Tánaiste.

Leo Varadkar told an Oireachtas committee this week he thought there was something “very odd and suspicious” about content moderators working for social media companies not being able to view NDAs they have signed.

“I cannot understand the concept of asking someone to sign an agreement and then not allowing them to have a copy of it,” he told the committee.

There’s something very odd and suspicious about people not being able to see an agreement they signed.

He was speaking while appearing before the Enterprise, Trade and Employment Committee on Wednesday to discuss the employment rights and health and safety of content moderators as well as the reactivation of the economy post-Covid.

Whistleblower Isabella Plunkett told the Dáil committee last week that workers need proper psychological supports, new limits on their exposure to toxic content, and an end to non-disclosure rules.

Dublin-based company Covalen is contracted by Facebook to moderate its content.

It is understood that Covalen employees who provide services to Facebook re-signed NDAs in June 2020, and have access to it through their email accounts.

A Facebook spokesperson said: “As part of the recruitment process, every Covalen employee receives a confidentiality agreement along with their employment contract via email.

“Prior to commencing work, Covalen requires each employee to sign the confidentiality agreement and return via email.

Through that process the employee obviously retains an email copy of this agreement.

“If an employee misplaces their copy of the confidentiality agreement, or commenced employment before this process was put in place, Covalen’s human resources team will provide the employee with a copy.”

Workers are forced to sign non-disclosure agreements – which unions say could be illegal – meaning they are unable to speak about their experiences with friends and family.

Fionnuala Ní Bhrogain of the Communications Workers Union told TDs of the “chilling effect” non-disclosure agreements have on employees. She said two employees were contacted to remind them of the agreements prior to the Committee meeting last week.

