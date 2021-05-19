'No time limits' for beer gardens or alfresco dining as Varadkar gives 'rough idea' of outdoor hospitality

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said there will no time or capacity limits on pubs and restaurants when outdoor hospitality returns in three week’s time.

The government confirmed last month that pubs and other hospitality will resume outdoor business from 7 June, with the previous €9 meal requirement also scrapped.

In the summer of last year only restaurants and pubs serving food were allowed to reopen after the first lockdown, with industry guidance stating that a ‘substantial meal’ costing €9 was required to meet this requirement.

This requirement is not in place for this latest phase of reopening but there have been questions over other restrictions that may be in place.

The Enterprise Minister said today that Fáilte Ireland guidelines on these matters will be published soon.

He said the guidance for the upcoming outdoor hospitality will include some form of social distancing but not limits on capacity.

“To give you a rough idea, it’s going to be seated only, a metre or metre and a half between tables. No more than six at a table, they can come from any number of households,” Varadkar said.

There’ll be no rule of 15, if you have the space you have the space. There won’t be a requirement to buy a substantial meal, that will be gone. And we don’t anticipate that there’ll be a limit on the amount of time that you can stay. So it’ll be a lot more practical than what existed before but that’s not finalised yet.

There is no fixed date set for the return of indoor dining but it’s expected to be some time in July. Varadkar said today that he hopes it would be in “early July”.

“I can neither confirm nor deny anything about July at this stage but it is certainly our hope and intention to allow indoor dining to resume in July, hopefully early July, and also some mass events as well,” he said.

Varadkar speaking during this morning's Committtee meeting.

Ahead of that however overnight residents in hotels and B&Bs will be allowed to eat in the facilities when they reopen for guests on 2 June.

Some restaurants have complained that this has led to a disparity between different sectors of hospitality but Varadkar said that hotels have always remained open for essential purposes and that people have been allowed to eat in them.

When it comes to hotels, we never closed their dining rooms. During Level 5 when we were all locked down at home, hotels were still open for essential reasons.

“We never closed hotel restaurants or dining rooms. So if we were to close the now, we’d be closing them for the first time,” he said.