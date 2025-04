DONALD TRUMP HAS told reporters that things are “going very well” when asked for his assessment after the US stock market suffered its biggest one-day fall since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones dropped more than 1,600 points yesterday as American-owned stocks led a worldwide sell-off after the Republican president’s announcement of tariffs against much of the world on Wednesday.

Stock markets in Asia have continued to fall overnight. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 has fallen by another 3.5% and Singapore’s Straits Times Index was almost 3% lower.

On his way to one of his golf clubs in Florida, the US President said: “The markets are going to boom, the stock is going to boom, the country is going to boom.”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said otherwise, however. Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged Trump to seek a resolution to the tariffs, warning that they pose “a significant risk to the global outlook at a time of sluggish growth”.

“It is important to avoid steps that could further harm the world economy,” the chief of the global lender said. “We appeal to the United States and its trading partners to work constructively to resolve trade tensions and reduce uncertainty.”

But Trump, speaking to reporters last night, celebrated the “trillions” of dollars in investment that is set to arrive in the US from companies seeking to avoid the painful tariffs.

“The rest of the world wants to see is there any way they can make a deal,” he said, later adding that he would be open to negotiate with other countries depending on what they offer in return.

Trump’s openness to negotiations will be welcomed by European leaders, who are seeking to launch talks with the US before issuing any EU countermeasures. Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is due to start discussions with Washington today.

Speaking last night, the EU’s foreign affairs commissioner Kaja Kallas urged the US to negotiate with Europe, adding: “There are no winners in trade wars. All these tariffs will raise prices for the consumers who in the end get to pay for it.”

There are heightened concerns over the EU’s response in Ireland due to the implications it might have of the lucrative pharmaceutical or technology sectors here. Trump told reporters last night that the US are currently “looking at pharma”.

The Irish government had backed calls for the US to engage in talks, urging the EU for a ‘measured’ response.