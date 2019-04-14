Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram back after massive two-hour outage

FACEBOOK, WHATSAPP AND Instagram are available again after being unavailable for two hours today.

All three social media platforms, including Facebook Messenger, were affected by the outage.



Downdetector.com, a site that monitors site outages, shows Facebook had been down since 12.30pm Irish time in much of the world, with thousands of reported outages concentrated in the northeastern US, Europe and the Philippines.

It appeared to be back up and running for most users by 3pm Irish time. An email requesting comment about what caused the outage was sent to Facebook.

#FacebookDown, #Instagramdown and #Whatsappdown were all trending on Twitter globally. Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.

There are more than 1.52 billion daily active Facebook users, according to the social media network’s website.