Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 14 April, 2019
Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram back after massive two-hour outage

No, it wasn’t just you.

By Associated Press Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 3:07 PM
1 hour ago 7,553 Views 16 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Wachiwit
Image: Shutterstock/Wachiwit

FACEBOOK, WHATSAPP AND Instagram are available again after being unavailable for two hours today.

All three social media platforms, including Facebook Messenger, were affected by the outage.

 
Downdetector.com, a site that monitors site outages, shows Facebook had been down since 12.30pm Irish time in much of the world, with thousands of reported outages concentrated in the northeastern US, Europe and the Philippines.

It appeared to be back up and running for most users by 3pm Irish time. An email requesting comment about what caused the outage was sent to Facebook.

#FacebookDown, #Instagramdown and #Whatsappdown were all trending on Twitter globally. Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.

There are more than 1.52 billion daily active Facebook users, according to the social media network’s website.

Associated Press

