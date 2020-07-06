This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 6 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

WATCH: How Covid-19 brought misinformation to Ireland

A panel of experts explore one of the major ways the coronavirus pandemic has changed our lives.

By TheJournal.ie team Monday 6 Jul 2020, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,422 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5141053

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

IRELAND DIDN’T HAVE a Brexit moment, or any election campaign anywhere near as controversial as Donald Trump’s in the US in 2016, but it has now had its reckoning with misinformation. 

Covid-19 has led to an infodemic across the globe – with the World Health Organisation recognising how problematic it is for citizens to have to process the volume of information being thrown at them right now.

Picking the false news stories out, and discarding their messages entirely is difficult.  

On Friday, TheJournal.ie and the European Parliament in Ireland gathered together a panel of experts to discuss what the proliferatoin of misinformation and disinformation around the coronavirus means for Ireland, the UK and Europe. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Deputy editor, and the lead of TheJournal.ie‘s FactCheck project, Christine Bohan was joined on the panel by FullFact’s Nicola Aitken, Per Enerud of the European External Action Service and MEP Billy Kelleher.

Click here to watch on YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
TheJournal.ie team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie