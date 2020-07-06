WATCH: How Covid-19 brought misinformation to Ireland

IRELAND DIDN’T HAVE a Brexit moment, or any election campaign anywhere near as controversial as Donald Trump’s in the US in 2016, but it has now had its reckoning with misinformation.

Covid-19 has led to an infodemic across the globe – with the World Health Organisation recognising how problematic it is for citizens to have to process the volume of information being thrown at them right now.

Picking the false news stories out, and discarding their messages entirely is difficult.

On Friday, TheJournal.ie and the European Parliament in Ireland gathered together a panel of experts to discuss what the proliferatoin of misinformation and disinformation around the coronavirus means for Ireland, the UK and Europe.

Deputy editor, and the lead of TheJournal.ie‘s FactCheck project, Christine Bohan was joined on the panel by FullFact’s Nicola Aitken, Per Enerud of the European External Action Service and MEP Billy Kelleher.

