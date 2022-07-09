#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Saturday 9 July 2022
Advertisement

The Explainer x Noteworthy: Is Ireland a dumping ground for poultry manure?

Noteworthy’s Niall Sargent and journalist Ella McSweeney tell Susan Daly about concerns over the cross-border poultry manure trade.

By Laura Byrne Saturday 9 Jul 2022, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago 564 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5810319

Noteworthy - Explore the stories that matter to you...

A “FARMING AND industrial success story”. This is how the poultry industry in the border region was recently described, and it sure does pack a punch.

Today, the industry supports over 3,500 in the border region and it is still growing. There are now close to 40 million birds on the island, a 50% increase in just two decades.

With more birds, however, comes a big pile of problems from the manure produced and the ammonia emissions with it – already dangerously high on the island of Ireland.

To try and combat this issue in the North, in order to get planning permission, farms must now prove that they have an outlet where they can export the manure – and the Republic of Ireland is a key market. However, there appear to be cracks in the system.

This issue is central to the FACTORY FARM investigation by Noteworthy, with The Detail and The Guardian which examined serious concerns over the authenticity of files used in poultry farm planning cases in the North and where manure is really going.

This week, as a bonus episode of The Explainer brought to you by our investigative platform Noteworthy, Susan Daly chats with reporter Niall Sargent and journalist Ella McSweeney about their findings on this murky element of the industry’s expansion.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

RELATED READS

This episode was put together by Susan Daly, Niall Sargent and producer Laura Byrne.

About the author:

About the author
Laura Byrne  / Assistant News Editor
@LauraByrneStory
laurabyrne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie