FAI accused of 'hypocrisy' over teams playing against Israel during marathon PAC hearing

SINN FÉIN TD John Brady has accused the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) of hypocrisy and double standards over its stance on matches against Israel.

“There’s a level of hypocrisy there in terms of supporting boycotts of Russia but happy to play against Israel who continues to absolutely destroy Gaza and kill men, women and children,” Brady said.

He added that the FAI had not voiced any concerns to UEFA about the matter.

The Wicklow TD made the comments to FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill during today’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearing.

Hill and other executives from FAI and Sport Ireland were in front of PAC this morning to discuss details of how the FAI used Covid-19 grant funding of €33.7 million and other issues.

While much of the session focused on a €12,000 payment made to Hill in lieu of annual leave and an almost entirely redacted email chain relating to the matter, Brady also used his time to quiz Hill about boycotting of games.

Brady made the point that in 2022 the decision was made by the FAI and UEFA to boycott games against Russia and Belarus in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February of that year.

When asked what the FAI’s view was of the decision by UEFA to lift this boycott for underage soccer teams last year, Hill said the FAI was not comfortable with the ban being lifted at the time.

He clarified that the sanctions against Russia and Belarus were implemented by UEFA and obeyed by the FAI.

Brady then asked Hill what the FAI’s view was on Ireland’s U17 girls’ game against Israel tomorrow.

Hill said the fundamental difference between the two situations was the UEFA has not taken any position on Israel.

President of the FAI, Paul Cooke added that he believes the FAI has been consistent in adhering to UEFA’s rules and regulations.

Brady asked if there was “a level of hypocrisy” from the FAI because it has “clearly taken a stand, rightfully so, in terms of Russia and Belarus, but not in relation to Israel’s breach of international law”.

Cooke said on a personal level the FAI is appalled by what is happening in Gaza but said as an affiliate of UEFA it abides by its rules.

“Like everything, people should be consistent in their views, but it is a UEFA decision,” Cooke said.

Hill said the FAI has made no recommendation to UEFA in relation to games against Israel.