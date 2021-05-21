Almost €100,000 in fake cash seized by Gardaí in midlands

Fake currency that has been seized by Gardaí

GARDAÍ FROM LAOIS, Offaly and Kildare have seized almost €100,000 worth of counterfeit money in recent days.

One search was carried out and over €94,000 of counterfeit money was seized, in all denominations.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested at the scene, but has since been released without charge and a file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A second search was carried out later, and €5,000 of fake cash was seized by Gardaí.

A 21-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged and remanded in custody.

According to Gardaí, the tendering of counterfeit money has been rising, with incidents of fake or prop money being posted into the country also increasing.

Gardaí have also reported cases of fake €50 notes being used in businesses to buy small items.

A real €50 note

A fake €50 note Source: An Garda Síochána