This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 12 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Investigation into deaths of two protected falcons found in Wexford quarry

The birds were found close to the remains of a pigeon which the National Parks and Wildlife Service said may be connected.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 12 Apr 2019, 4:41 PM
50 minutes ago 3,295 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4589520

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched into the deaths of two falcons after their bodies were found in a Wexford quarry.

The two dead Peregrine falcons, one male and one female, were found at Oaklands Quarry in Ballykelly.

These birds are a protected species in Ireland.

Source: NPWS

The birds have been taken for analysis to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s regional veterinary laboratory in Kilkenny.

The department said there will be a physical examination and their livers will be removed for toxicology examinations to establish the cause of death.

“Both birds were found close to vestigial remains of a pigeon,” said Tony Murray, the local conservation ranger with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

We suspect that the pigeon was treated with substances that poisoned the Peregrines and the toxicology examinations will confirm this and identify the products used.

Source: NPWS

The Peregrine population declined in the 1950s and 60s due to the use of organic pesticides like DDT. Following a ban on the use of these, the population recovered significantly to what it is today.

Murray pointed out that Peregrine falcons are a protected species and “the deliberate killing of them is a criminal offence”.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has opened a file on the case and investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the service on 076 1002662 or contact their local garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie