Relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza storm parliament to demand action

RELATIVES OF ISRAELI hostages in Gaza, who were captured by Hamas on 7 October, have stormed an Israeli parliament committee hearing today.

Protestors barged past security in the parliament building and entered an ongoing finance committee hearing, in one of the rooms of the Knesset building in Jerusalem.

The group were demanding that the Israeli government take more action to rescue the over 130 remaining hostages in Gaza.

A man, first to break through security and into the room, shouted at politicians while others piled through the doors.

The man said in Hebrew: “It can’t go on like this. It can’t go on like this.

“You won’t sit there while our children die over there.”

Advertisement

Fellow protesters held signs with the same message to the politicians.

While security struggled to hold the man away, one committee member told security to “leave him alone” and to let him speak.

Other protesters in the room chanted: “Release them now, now, now!”

The families of the hostages have yet to see their loved ones since the 7 October attacks, 107 days ago.

Over 100 hostages were released during a six-day ceasefire at the end of November, however negotiations to continue the ceasefire were dismantled after Israel pulled away from talks.

Hamas militants seized about 250 hostages during the first attack. Israeli officials say around 132 remain in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed “complete victory” over Hamas after the attacks that resulted in the deaths of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to a tally based on official Israeli figures and conducted by the AFP news agency.

Israel’s assault on Gaza after the October attack has left over 25,000 Palestinians dead, the vast majority women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Contains reporting from © AFP 2024