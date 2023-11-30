Israel and Hamas agree to a day-long extension to ceasefire

A TRUCE BETWEEN Israel and Hamas has been extended both sides have announced, with mediator Qatar reporting it would continue for one day under the same conditions.

Minutes before the halt in fighting was due to expire at 5am (Irish time), Israel’s military said the “operational pause” would be extended.

“In light of the mediators’ efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework, the operational pause will continue,” it said.

The prime minister’s office subsequently confirmed the extension, saying it had received a new list of hostages.

“A short time ago, Israel was given a list of women and children in accordance with the terms of the agreement, and therefore the truce will continue,” it said, without specifying for a timeframe.

International pressure has mounted for the ceasefire to continue as long as possible after nearly eight weeks of conflict in the region.

Party leaders and representatives in the Irish government have all called for the ceasefire to be extended over the last number of days, including the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and leader of the opposition.

Israel has welcomed the release of dozens of hostages in recent days and says it will maintain the truce if Hamas keeps freeing captives.

The total number of freed hostages stands at 102 people, including 70 Israelis, from around 240 taken to the Gaza Strip after Hamas’ 7 October attacks.

This included the release of Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand and others who reside in Ireland.

Israel has released 210 Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas meanwhile said there was an agreement to “extend the truce for a seventh day,” without further details.

The militant group had earlier said Israel initially refused to extend the truce after it offered to hand over seven hostages and the bodies of three more.

Last night, leading mediators Qatar and others were negotiating to extend the truce between both factions.

Qatar confirmed this morning the pause had been extended for a day “under the same previous conditions.”

The announcement came hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel, and with growing pressure for an extension of the pause.

It has brought a temporary halt to fighting that began on 7 October when Hamas militants poured over the border into Israel, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping about 240, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel’s subsequent air and ground campaign in Gaza has killed nearly 15,000 people, also mostly civilians, according to Hamas officials, and reduced large parts of the north of the territory to rubble.

The truce agreement allows for extensions if Hamas can release another 10 hostages a day, but earlier both sides warned they were ready to return to fighting.

Hamas’s armed wing told its fighters to “maintain high military readiness… in anticipation of a resumption of combat if it is not renewed,” according to a message posted on its Telegram channel.

And IDF spokesman Doron Spielman said troops would “move into operational mode very quickly and continue with our targets in Gaza,” if the truce expired.

‘Sustained humanitarian truce’

Overnight, 10 more Israeli hostages were freed under the terms of the deal, with another four Thai hostages and two Israeli-Russian women released outside the framework of the arrangement.

Video released by Hamas showed masked gunmen handing hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Among those freed was Liat Beinin, who also holds American citizenship, and works as a guide at Israel’s Holocaust museum Yad Vashem.

US President Joe Biden said he was “deeply gratified” by the release.

“This deal has delivered meaningful results,” he said of the truce.

Shortly after the hostages arrived in Israel, the country’s prison service said 30 Palestinian prisoners had been released, including well-known activist Ahed Tamimi.

Since the truce began on 24 November, 70 Israeli hostages have been freed in return for 210 Palestinian prisoners.

Around 30 foreigners, most of them Thais living in Israel, have been freed outside the terms of the deal.

Israel has made clear it sees the truce as a temporary halt intended to free hostages, but there are growing calls for a more sustained pause in fighting.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded a “true humanitarian ceasefire”, warning Gazans are “in the midst of an epic humanitarian catastrophe.”

And China, whose top diplomat Wang Yi was in New York for Security Council talks on the violence, urged an immediate “sustained humanitarian truce”, in a position paper released this morning.

- © AFP 2023, includes reporting by Press Association.