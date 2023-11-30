Two dead and eight injured after shooting in Jerusalem

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been killed and eight have been wounded in a shooting in Jerusalem on this morning, first responders said.

Police said two suspects “implicated in the shootings were neutralised on the spot” after the attack near a bus stop on the western side of Jerusalem, where there are no checkpoints guarding entrance to the city.

Five people have been left in a serious condition, first responders have said.

“Two terrorists arrived in a car, one of them armed with an M-16 and the other with a pistol,” and opened fire, Jerusalem police chief Doron Torgeman told reporters at the scene.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said one of the victims was a 24-year-old woman.

The attack came shortly after a truce pausing fighting in the Gaza Strip between Hamas and Israel was extended for a seventh day, moments before it was due to expire.

Two weeks ago an Israeli soldier died after being shot in an attack on a checkpoint on the eastern side of Jerusalem at the entrance to a tunnel linking the occupied West Bank with the city.

Another five Israeli security personnel were also wounded, with Israeli police shooting dead all three assailants. That attack was claimed by the armed wing of Hamas, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades.

Tensions between Israel and the West Bank have been increasing since conflict broke out in Gaza over eight weeks ago.

Yesterday an eight-year-old boy and a teenager were killed by the Israeli army today in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The ministry said in a statement that “Adam al-Ghul, eight years old, and Bassem Abu el-Wafa, 15 years old, were killed by bullets from the occupier”.

CCTV footage circulating online and on television news shows a boy being struck by a bullet and falling in the street, sending other children fleeing.

Other images show a teenager also being hit by a bullet and falling, then appearing to call for help as more shots hit the ground around him and other people run for cover.

