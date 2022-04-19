Families affected by South Kerry CAMHS scandal receiving details of compensation scheme

FAMILIES AFFECTED BY the failings in the HSE-run South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) are receiving details of a compensation scheme, which was approved by Government last week.

Mental Health Minister Mary Butler confirmed today that the scheme had been approved by the Government following a meeting on 13 April.

The HSE has written to the families to inform them of the details of the scheme, which they should receive early this week.

A report into the care of more than 1,300 children who attended South Kerry CAMHS, conducted by a team led by Dr Seán Maskey, was published in January.

It found that 46 children suffered “significant harm” while attending the service, and a review into 240 young people showed the service did not meet the standards which it should have.

People identified through the Maskey Report as having suffered some level of harm will be eligible to apply to the scheme, which will be operated by the State Claims Agency on behalf of the HSE.

The scheme is designed to provide full compensation in line with a court ruling, but without the stress of court proceedings, Butler said. No details of the amount the families will receive have been announced.

The children and families involved can apply to the scheme via the HSE through their appointed solicitor.

Butler said the Maskey Report was “a shocking and disturbing revelation”.

“Children, young people and their families have been affected by the serious failures in the care delivered, and the publication of the report was also very stressful for them. I know this first hand, having met some of the families concerned,” she said.

“This scheme is designed to minimise the stress involved in securing compensation, and I am glad to be in a position as Minister for Mental Health to deliver on this commitment.

The HSE accepted all the findings in the Report, apologised fully and is wholly committed to the implementation of all 35 of its recommendations as well as the additional actions I requested, such as the audit of prescribing practices.

It is important that we deliver on these recommendations to restore confidence and trust in our vital child and adolescent mental health services.

In a statement, a spokesperson for HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said the scheme “will give some assistance to the families and young people affected who did not receive the standard of care they deserved.”

“Separately, we continue to engage directly with the young people affected and their families. A Clinical Support Liaison Team is in place and are available to support individuals and families. We are committed to providing ongoing support to all those affected by the events outlined in the Maskey Report,” the spokesperson said.

A separate process is underway to make sure all 35 recommendations of the report are implemented.

“The HSE would like to take this opportunity once again to apologise sincerely to the young people affected and their families for deficits in care they have received,” the spokesperson added.

Any affected families can contact the HSE’s South Kerry CAMHS Lookback Review information line at 1800 742 800.