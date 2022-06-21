#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 21 June 2022
Advertisement

Family miss out on meeting the Pope due to passport delays

The Taoiseach said it must be very distressing for the mother and her four children who did not make their flight today.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 21 Jun 2022, 6:47 PM
55 minutes ago 4,383 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5796340
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A WOMAN AND her four children have missed out on an audience with the Pope at this year’s World Meeting of Families in Rome as they were unable to travel due to delays in getting passports, the Dáil has heard.

Criticism has been levelled at the Passport Office in recent weeks as people wait weeks and even months to get a passport. First-time passports in particular are currently taking over a month to be processed, which the Department of Foreign Affairs says is significantly faster than waiting times earlier this year.

Fianna Fáil’s Jennifer Murnane O’Connor told the Taoiseach today that her friend Helen applied for her passport on 8 April, as she did for her four children.

“The passports for her four children came back on 31 May with a request for further information from her, which she sent in. The flights were scheduled for 21 June.

Missed flight 

“This is nearly ten weeks ago and I requested this matter be treated as urgent. Last week, she came to me saying she was so disappointed because this passport was urgent as this family was picked from the Kildare and Leighlin diocese for an audience with the Pope during the World Meeting of Families 2022. This is a family that is representing Ireland,” she said. 

The TD said she did everything she could to get the passport sorted, stated that she even contacted the Taoiseach’s office as well as Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney.

“I contacted everywhere and she did not fly out today. It is unacceptable that this lady and her four children – it is such a privilege to have an audience with the Pope – did not get her passport.

“As I said, it has been going for nearly ten weeks. It is unacceptable,” she said. 

The Ceann Comhairle told the Taoiseach that he would need “a little infallibility to solve that problem”, to which Micheál Martin said: “Or maybe divine intervention.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He added:

“In a more serious vein, it is very distressing for the family, to be fair. Normally, passport applications for children tend to be the difficulty and not those for the mother.”

He committed to raised the case with the department, stating that it is very distressing for the mother and the family who were selected to go to Rome to have an audience with the Pope.

“It meant a lot to that family. I cannot understand how that happened, especially if the children’s passports were all sorted because that is normally the area where there seems to be the greatest delay,” he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie