Josh Dunne's family pay tribute to a 'happy boy' who was 'a dreamer and a do-er'

Source: Stephen Burke/Bohemians

THE FAMILY OF Josh Dunne, the 16-year-old boy who died after an altercation in Dublin’s north inner city on Tuesday night, paid tribute to the teenager as a “caring, amazing boy” who was “a dreamer and a do-er”.

It is understood Josh was attempting to stop the fight at East Wall when he was fatally stabbed.

The family of Josh Dunne gave the following statement today:

“Josh was an amazing, happy and talented boy who was tragically taken from our lives at just 16 years old. Josh’s smile lit up every room he walked into and he had a promising career ahead of him on the football pitch.

“We would like to thank the public for their kind messages of support and the community of Ballymun who have rallied around to support us at this sad time.

We will always remember our Josh as a happy, caring and amazing boy. A dreamer and a do-er.

The family asked the media to be allowed to grieve in peace, and said they would release a further statement in the coming days.

Youth soccer clubs from around the country have left tributes to the young footballer, who had played for the Dublin club Bohemians Under-17s and St Kevin’s Boys Football Club.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for Josh’s family, and had a goal of €2,000; at the time of writing it had raised over €26,000.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee.