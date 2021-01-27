#Open journalism No news is bad news

'Deep concern' in East Wall after teenager dies following stabbing

The boy, believed to have been aged 16, died and two other teenagers were seriously injured.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 27 Jan 2021, 11:20 AM
Gardaí at the scene of the fatal incident.
Image: Leah Farrell
Gardaí at the scene of the fatal incident.
Gardaí at the scene of the fatal incident.
Image: Leah Farrell

THERE IS A “deep concern and growing level of fear” in the East Wall area of North Inner City Dublin, a local councillor has said, after a teenager died after being stabbed last night.

The boy, believed to have been aged 16, died in the incident while two other teenagers were seriously injured and were taken to Mater Hospital for treatment. Gardaí have launched a murder investigation into the boy’s death. 

The incident happened at around 9.20pm in East Road, East Wall, north Dublin. A third man attended Mater Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Fine Gael Councillor for the North Inner City Ray McAdam gave his condolences to the teenager’s family “grieving for the loss of a loved one”.

He told TheJournal.ie that this was not a “one-off” incident, and is the third incident in recent weeks involving teenagers under the age of 18, referencing the woman who was assaulted near the IFSC last week, and an incident in November.

McAdam said that an “in-your-face” and “proactive highly visible Garda presence” was needed “from 7/8/9pm onwards” in the north east inner city area, or else years of progress made in the area will have been undone.

McAdam, who has been a public representative in the area for 12 years, said that he has had increased correspondence from constituents expressing their concern about crime in the area.

“Yes, I’ve had an increase in correspondence, particularly since Christmas – ‘terrorised’ is too strong a word, but there is a growing level of concern that gangs in the area are making life uncomfortable. We need to stamp it out.”

McAdam said that he would ask the Assistant Garda Commissioner and the local superintendent for an increase in Garda presence in the area.

Gardaí said the stabbing happened following an incident involving a group of people in the East Wall area. The scene has been preserved for investigations.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in the East Road area between 9pm and 9.40pm yesterday, to contact Store Street Garda station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda station.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie