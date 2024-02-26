Family of man murdered in Cork nine years ago make appeal for information

THE FAMILY OF Peter Murphy, who was murdered in Co Cork over nine years ago, have made an appeal for information in relation to his death.

The 36-year-old had been living alone in a rented, rural house in Shanavoher, between the village of Bweeng and the town of Mallow in Co. Cork.

His family said they last spoke to Peter over the phone on the evening of 5 February, 2015.

Two days later, on Saturday 7 February 2015, a neighbour noticed the glass on Peter’s front door was smashed and called the gardaí.

On arriving at the scene, gardaí discovered Peter’s body.

A post-mortem examination carried out at Cork University Hospital found that Peter had died from injuries inflicted as a result of an assault.

A murder investigation was launched but to date, no one has been convicted in relation to his killing.

Peter was last seen alive at his home at Shanavoher on Thursday 5 February, 2015, at around 2.30pm.

On tonight’s Crimecall on RTÉ, Peter’s mother and sister will make a renewed appeal for information.

His mother Maria describes Peter as a “wonderful son and brother”, while his sister Tara remembers him as a “kind, gentle, and caring” brother who always looked out for her.

Tara said she finds it hard to comprehend how somebody could do something “so evil and so wrong”, while Maria said she promised that “as long as I live, I will fight for justice” for Peter.

Gardai believe a small circle of people in the local area may have information that can assist in solving Peter’s murder.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information that could assist the investigation to come forward, and they are asked to contact Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60 or Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450.

Crimecall will air tonight on RTÉ One at 9.35pm,