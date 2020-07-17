Quiz: How well do you know these celebrities' real names?

IT’S NOT UNUSUAL for celebrities to take a stage name or use their nicknames in their professional lives.

Some choose to do so because their real names may be hard to pronounced or may be considered too common, others simply want a snappier showbiz name.

Let’s see how well you know famous people’s real names.

Try our quiz:

What Whoopi Goldberg's real name? Kathy Hutchins/PA Images Caryn Elaine Johnson Whitney Elaine Goldberg

Whoopi Johnson Caryn Wendy Goldberg Who's real name is Paul David Hewson? Ozzy Osbourne Bono

Lionel Richie Billy Idol What name was Miley Cyrus given at birth? Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock Billie Cyrus Miley Cyrus

Destiny Hope Cyrus Charity Cyrus What celebrity's real name is David Robert Jones? Drake Prince

David Bowie The Weeknd And what's Lady Gaga's birth name? Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta Joanne Stefani Germanotta

Gabriella Gina Germanotta Isabella Natalia Germanotta Who was originally named Peter Gene Hernandez? Pitbull Usher

Stormzy Bruno Mars Norma Jeane Mortenson was a famous actress, but what was her stage name? Judy Garland Marilyn Monroe

Bette Davis Meryl Streep What's Elton John's real name? Matt Crossick/PA Images Elton Ronald Dwight Reginald Kenneth Dwight

John Elliot Ford Kenneth Elton Gigi Hadid is one of the biggest fashion models in the world right now. What is her birth name? Ik Aldama/PA Images Jelena Hadid Julia Hadid

Gianna Hadid Grace Hadid Finally, was Elvis Presley the singer's birth name? PA Images Yes No Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Pawsitively perfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin' good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share