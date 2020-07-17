This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you know these celebrities' real names?

Test your knowledge.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 17 Jul 2020, 9:30 PM
25 minutes ago 4,787 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5153115

IT’S NOT UNUSUAL for celebrities to take a stage name or use their nicknames in their professional lives.

Some choose to do so because their real names may be hard to pronounced or may be considered too common, others simply want a snappier showbiz name.

Let’s see how well you know famous people’s real names. 

Try our quiz:

What Whoopi Goldberg's real name?
Kathy Hutchins/PA Images
Caryn Elaine Johnson
Whitney Elaine Goldberg

Whoopi Johnson
Caryn Wendy Goldberg
Who's real name is Paul David Hewson?
Ozzy Osbourne
Bono

Lionel Richie
Billy Idol
What name was Miley Cyrus given at birth?
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Billie Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

Destiny Hope Cyrus
Charity Cyrus
What celebrity's real name is David Robert Jones?
Drake
Prince

David Bowie
The Weeknd
And what's Lady Gaga's birth name?
Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock
Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta
Joanne Stefani Germanotta

Gabriella Gina Germanotta
Isabella Natalia Germanotta
Who was originally named Peter Gene Hernandez?
Pitbull
Usher

Stormzy
Bruno Mars
Norma Jeane Mortenson was a famous actress, but what was her stage name?
Judy Garland
Marilyn Monroe

Bette Davis
Meryl Streep
What's Elton John's real name?
Matt Crossick/PA Images
Elton Ronald Dwight
Reginald Kenneth Dwight

John Elliot Ford
Kenneth Elton
Gigi Hadid is one of the biggest fashion models in the world right now. What is her birth name?
Ik Aldama/PA Images
Jelena Hadid
Julia Hadid

Gianna Hadid
Grace Hadid
Finally, was Elvis Presley the singer's birth name?
PA Images
Yes
No
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

