Friday 5 July, 2019
Far-right activist Tommy Robinson found guilty over Facebook broadcast

Robinson has built a large online following with links to international white nationalist groups.

By Associated Press Friday 5 Jul 2019, 5:08 PM
Robinson arrives at the Old Bailey in London yesterday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

FAR-RIGHT ACTIVIST Tommy Robinson has been found in contempt of court for filming defendants in a criminal trial and broadcasting the footage on Facebook. 

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was arrested and jailed last year for potentially prejudicing a trial after his broadcast outside a trial of men accused of sexually abusing teenage girls.

A court later freed him and said the case should be looked at again.

Robinson, who founded the anti-Islam English Defense League, claims to have been exposing “Muslim rape gangs.”

Robinson has built a large online following with links to international white nationalist and far-right movements.

Judge Victoria Sharp said today that Britain’s High Court will consider what penalty to impose for the contempt at a later date.

Associated Press

