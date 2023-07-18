Fares on Bus Éireann Expressway routes to increase by an average of 5%

FARES ON BUS Éireann’s Expressway will increase by an average of 5%.

The change will come into effect from 31 July.

Bus Éireann describes Expressway as its “premier commercial coach service” and said that the fare increases will “offset the impact of rising costs on the business and incentivise online ticket purchases”.

Most routes will see increases, while some fares will decrease, and others will remain unchanged.

However, fares on average will increase by 5%.

In another change which will take effect from 31 July, return tickets will no longer be available for purchase on board some routes.

These return tickets will only be available to purchase online or at ticket vending machines.

On board return tickets will continue to be sold for Routes 2, 64 and 100x.

Free Travel Pass holders will continue to travel for free on all routes, with an option to prebook and guarantee a seat on a particular service for €2 per journey leg.

People aged 19 to 23, and students aged 24 and over, will pay 50% of the standard fare once they are registered with a Young Adult or Student Leap Card.

‘Rising costs’

In a statement, Bus Éireann said fare prices are increasing because “Expressway is a commercial business” and that the move will ensure its “commercial viability”.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly but unfortunately; it is a necessary one,” read the statement.

“We must take decisions to mitigate the impact of significant rising cost increases as best we can, in the interest of the business and our customers.

“Taking these difficult decisions now will enable Expressway to minimise the impact of this unprecedented inflationary period on both our customers and our wider commercial position over the medium-term.”

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Bus Éireann CEO Stephen Kent noted that school transport and public obligation routes won’t be impacted.

He added that “some return fares were set too low and we’re trying to address those”.

“It’s a commercial operation, we are the same as everybody else out there, we have rising costs and we’re trying to make sure we address that,” said Kent.

Kent pointed to increases related to fuel, maintenance materials, and insurance amid the need to increase fare costs.

‘Efficiency’

Bus Éireann said the ability to purchase return tickets on-board is being removed in an effort to “modernise and streamline out booking processes and to increase efficiency”.

“Open ended return tickets can result in passengers not being facilitated on already fully booked services,” added the Bus Éireann statement.

Speaking to RTÉ, Bus Éireann CEO Stephen Kent said: “People who are sometimes buying a return ticket from the driver, but because the return has been open, they haven’t been guaranteed a seat.

“So we’re trying to move people to online purchases so that we can plan and deploy the resources so that we can make sure we avoid disappointment.”

Kent added that when it comes to online purchases, there will be “at least two seats on every single departure that will give a 33% early bird discount if they buy seven days in advance”.