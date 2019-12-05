IFA protesters block exits and entrances of major Aldi distribution centre in Naas

THE IRISH FARMERS’ ASSOCIATION (IFA) is staging a protest over beef prices outside an Aldi distribution centre in Naas, Co Kildare.

The protest began at 7am and is expected to last for 12 hours. Farmers are blocking exits and entrances at the site.

The facility is one of Aldi’s two national distribution centres – the other is in Mitchelstown, Co Cork – and delivers produce to several counties.

The IFA, the largest farming organisation in the country, said it is “demanding a significant and immediate beef price increase to bring the Irish beef price at least in line with the Bord Bia European Export Benchmark Price Index”.

The group has accused retailers such as Aldi of driving down food prices, with farmers being the ones who lose out.

IFA President Joe Healy said that farmers are sick of being short-changed by meat factories and retailers. “The supply chain is delivering mega profits for factories and retailers at the expense of farmers. We can have all the reviews we like, but farmers need a price increase now,” he said.

Before any talks last August, we insisted that the retailers had to be present, but they refused to take part. They have a dominant role in a dysfunctional food chain and they have to be held to account.

Irish prices are 20c/kg or €80 per animal behind the Bord Bia price tracker, and 50c/kg or €180 behind the UK price. Prices here have been well behind the EU and UK beef price for weeks.

“Farmers won’t accept any more stalling or a Mickey Mouse price increase. There is no reason why we shouldn’t be at the EU Export Benchmark Price,” he said.

“We will continue to take action until processors give a significant price increase,” Healy added.

TheJournal.ie has contacted Aldi for comment.

There have been a number of protests by farmers outside meat processing plants in recent months, but this is the first blockade organised by the IFA.

Task Force

The government’s Beef Market Taskforce held its first meeting on Tuesday.

The group was set to meet in mid-October but was prevented from doing so after protesters blocked industry representatives from entering the Department of Agriculture.

The taskforce was agreed to by beef farmers and organisations, and representatives of the beef processing sector in October following weeks of protests.

It’s one of a number of measures, along with a new bonus payment for quality assured cattle, which was set out in a deal brokered by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed.

Farmers had accepted the deal in exchange for the meat industry dropping all legal actions brought against protesting farmers who blockaded the gates of processing plants.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, IFA National Livestock Committee Chairman Angus Woods said farmers won’t tolerate the taskforce becoming “another talking shop” and that is “must deliver real results on cattle price and market transparency to quell farmer anger”.