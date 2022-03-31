#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 31 March 2022
Advertisement

Irish farmers urged to grow more crops in response to Ukraine war

The Government is hoping a new multi-million scheme will ensure the co-operation of farmers.

By Press Association Thursday 31 Mar 2022, 5:53 PM
6 minutes ago 203 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5726952
Andrew Matthews
Image: Andrew Matthews via PA Images
Andrew Matthews
Andrew Matthews
Image: Andrew Matthews via PA Images

FARMERS IN IRELAND are being urged grow more barley, oats and wheat in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

The Government is hoping a new multi-million euro scheme, launched today, will ensure the backing of farmers in the bid to boost crop production.

The €10 million scheme was quickly put together by the Department of Agriculture, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine fuelled concerns about the stability and security of grain imports to Ireland.

Both Ukraine and Russia are major sources of wheat and other cereals.

The Government last week approved a €12 million package for tillage farmers, which the tillage scheme a key part of the measures agreed.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said that the Government had moved quickly to encourage farmers to grow more crops.

“The Tillage Incentive Scheme aims to support farmers to grow more tillage crops in 2022, to reduce Ireland’s dependency on imported feed material,” he said.

“We have acted quickly to put this package in place and I am grateful to my Department and everyone in the sector for working so hard to deliver it.”

He said that the €10 million budget “reflects a contribution towards the increase in the cost of growing crops in 2022″.

Farmers have already been hit by the growing cost fertiliser, with already-high prices pushed higher still by the war.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In Ireland, growers had said that meeting more ambitious targets would be a challenge.

The scheme closes on 16 May 2022.

McConalogue stated: “I urge farmers to take account of the Tillage Incentive Scheme when deciding on crops to sow in the coming days and weeks.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie