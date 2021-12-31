#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 31 December 2021
Man in his 20s dies after two-car collision in Donegal

The road in St Johnston is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

By Órla Ryan Friday 31 Dec 2021, 8:35 AM
File photo of a road diversion
Image: Damien Storan/Shutterstock
Image: Damien Storan/Shutterstock

A MAN IN his 20s has died following a two-car collision in Co Donegal last night.

The collision involved two cars and occurred on the R236 in St Johnston, Dundee, at approximately 9.15pm yesterday.

The driver of one car, a man aged in his 20s, was seriously injured during the collision. He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he later died.

The road is currently closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information should contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Órla Ryan

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

