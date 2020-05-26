Man dies after collision between car and truck in Limerick

A MAN HAS died followed a collision between a car and a truck in Co Limerick this afternoon.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal collision that occurred at approximately 12.30pm on the N20 road near Lackanagrour.

The driver of the car, a man in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

They body of the deceased man is currently at the scene and forensic collision investigators are en route.

The N20 is now closed near O’Rourke’s Cross with local diversions in place.

Gardaí in Bruff are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and for any road users who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision and may have camera footage to make it available.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382 940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.