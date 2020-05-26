This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 26 May, 2020
Man dies after collision between car and truck in Limerick

The crash happened on the N20 this afternoon.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 26 May 2020, 3:27 PM
A MAN HAS died followed a collision between a car and a truck in Co Limerick this afternoon.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal collision that occurred at approximately 12.30pm on the N20 road near Lackanagrour.

The driver of the car, a man in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

They body of the deceased man is currently at the scene and forensic collision investigators are en route.

The N20 is now closed near O’Rourke’s Cross with local diversions in place.

Gardaí in Bruff are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and for any road users who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision and may have camera footage to make it available.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382 940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Órla Ryan
